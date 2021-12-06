The Last of Us HBO series adds Nick Offerman in mystery role

Nick Offerman is best known for his role as the overly pragmatic, staunchly libertarian director of the Pawnee Parks Department, Ron Swanson, in the hit sitcom Parks and Recreation. The series was on air for seven seasons, and while it didn’t reach The Office popularity levels, it continues to be one of the most enjoyable mockumentaries out there. Parks and Rec starred Nick Offerman alongside Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Jim O’Heir, and Rob Lowe. Fans love Offerman’s character because of his many quotable lines. In an interview with Variety, Nick Offerman described the writing process behind his most famous lines in the TV series. “It’s always collaborative. It’s not a foot race where it’s clear who the winner was; it’s always much more of a relay situation. So I know I contributed a few snacks of wordage, mainly about Tammy and about a couple of the hunting terms. But that’s always been the case: Whenever they write out outdoor content or woodworking content or anything involving tools, they take a stab at it knowing that I will then make it more accurate so that my dad will not be ashamed of me. But it’s all very loose where often in the middle of a scene I’ll say, “Oh you know what? What if I say ‘deer fat’?” They had some other term about butchering an animal and covering Tammy in something, and deer fat seemed to create a more potent picture, but it’s all very collaborative. I’m not a world-class improviser like some of my castmates, and so I love helping the team to polish whichever particular construction we’re putting together, but it is all of us.” After Parks and Rec, Nick Offerman has appeared in different films and shows that have successfully detached his image from that of Ron Swanson. He’s also been involved in book writing and has spent most of his free time focusing on his love for woodworking. What has Nick Offerman been up to since his Parks and Rec days?

