ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Seen on TV: 12/6/21

By iTrustCapital
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Oregon Pays...

fox8.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Ageless Actress: Does Your Stomach Bulge, No Matter What? Try This Routine. The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish in Just 3 Weeks. Oregon Seniors: Forget Your Old Bathtub, Do This Instead. Paradigme Study /. A new research study for people with Follicular Lymphoma is looking for participants.
POTUS
BGR.com

$1,400 stimulus checks are available before Christmas – how to get yours

One final stimulus check is scheduled to go out next week to some 36 million US households, as the last in a six-check series of payments that began in July. “Scheduled” is the operative word here, however. Because while that’s the last payment recipients can count on with a single, specific date? Some people actually have a chance to get at least one more. It depends on their personal situation, such as where they live. And if their annual income saw a bigger-than-expected swing, either for the worse or better, last year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
mediaite.com

Peggy Noonan Says the Good News for ‘Dead’ Kamala Harris Is That ‘Expectations Are Low’ for Her

Wall Street Journal columnist and former speechwriter for President Ronald Reagan, Peggy Noonan, offered some leadership advice to Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday. The subtitle on Noonan’s column warned that Harris’ “shaky standing is a danger to the country given the position she could fill” — referencing Harris’ abysmally low approval ratings and lackluster political clout. Noonan’s central thesis is that Harris “needs to get serious” for the good of the country, in the event she were to become president.
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Elon Musk thinks you should die

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes death is critical to human progress. Death is "important," he said this week, because people rarely change their minds — "they just die." "If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed," he said. When billionaire Elon...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: Here's Who Qualifies for a $1,400 Check in 2022

Don't leave money on the table. A fourth stimulus check isn't likely to happen. Some Americans are still in line for more money. People who added dependents in 2021 and fall under the qualifying income limits will receive back stimulus checks for those dependents when they file their 2021 taxes.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Nexstar Media Inc#Oregon Pays Homeowners
Fortune

Red states are paying employees to remain unvaccinated by tweaking unemployment laws

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As the U.S. prepares to enter its third year in the clutch of a relentless virus that has already taken the lives of 800,000 people, a group of Republican governors is sending a clear message to COVID anti-vaxxers in their states: We’ll pay you to remain unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Republic Monitor

$2,753 Monthly Payments To Begin in January 2022, Are You Eligible for the Payment?

In January 2022, more than 64 million social security recipients may anticipate a 5.9 percent cost-of-living increase. In a recently published article in The U.S. Sun, starting in early 2022, the average cost of living, or COLA, is expected to rise by $ 92 per month. The precise amount, on the other hand, will differ from one receiver to the next. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the economy has seen a significant increase in inflation.
BUSINESS
chronicle99.com

These Eligible Families Will Receive $1800 Stimulus Check Next Week

The next round of stimulus payments is due next week; the families will receive checks on December 15. The government has issued previous batches of payments throughout the year, the last for 2021. The families will receive the amount directly into their bank accounts or through a check. Fox News...
U.S. POLITICS
theeastcountygazette.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Will Social Security Recipients Receive Payments in 2022?

When it comes to stimulus payments, many Social Assistance beneficiaries wonder whether they will qualify for them and need to take any action as the fourth round of stimulus money begins to be disbursed. Fortunately, the IRS has helped clear up a lot of the confusion, so if you’re stumped and looking for answers, we’ve got you covered.
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Stimulus Checks: How to Know If You’re Eligible for $1,400 Payment in 2022

Since 2020 the US government has been sending citizens stipends for a multitude of reasons. Last year, many American households received stipends to help mitigate the financial woes of the pandemic. More recently, parents started receiving portions of their child tax credit in the form of monthly payments. Some states like California, Virginia, Tennessee, and New Mexico are sending checks to some citizens. In 2022, some Americans will receive federal stimulus checks of up to $1,400.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy