Tampa, FL

WATCH: Dump truck overturned on Courtney Campbell Causeway

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
 6 days ago

TAMPA (WFLA) — A dump truck flipped in a traffic incident on Courtney Campbell Causeway Monday afternoon.

Clean-up crews worked to clean up the area as they closed a lane to oncoming traffic.

No official information has been released as to what caused the crash. Check back in for updates.

