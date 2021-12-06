WATCH: Dump truck overturned on Courtney Campbell Causeway
TAMPA (WFLA) — A dump truck flipped in a traffic incident on Courtney Campbell Causeway Monday afternoon.
Clean-up crews worked to clean up the area as they closed a lane to oncoming traffic.
No official information has been released as to what caused the crash. Check back in for updates.
