Light Up The Square

Town Square Park in Murrieta will be set ablaze with bright and cheerful holiday lights Saturday night, Dec. 4, with dozens of Christmas trees carefully decorated by city residents. Each tree will have its own special decorations, placed by family members, before the Christmas holiday event. The trees have been purchased by the families for $25 and designed with a chosen theme. The buyers may also purchase the decorations and bright LED lights they prefer. The city of Murrieta will provide the electrical cords from the base generator source for the lighting. They can have a tree topper or skirt if they choose. The families and their friends can show up after 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, to begin decorating their trees, but they must be finished by 5 p.m., which is just about at dark,

MURRIETA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO