Light Up The Square

By drakesadmin
jenkintowndrakes.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe HS brass ensemble performed holiday music at the annual Light Up...

www.jenkintowndrakes.org

Related
Cleveland Scene

Photos From the Winterfest Tree Lighting on Public Square

After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the downtown Winterfest is back to an in-person event. The opening festivities culminated with a tree lighting ceremony and fireworks. Here's what we saw. Photos by Emanuel Wallace.
caprockcourier.com

Fun and Festive Friday Night: Silverton to light up the square Dec. 3

For the second year in a row, Silverton has kicked off the December holidays with festivities surrounding its historic Briscoe County courthouse. And they’ve got plenty to celebrate. Since last year, the Silverton Downtown Association (SDA) and the city and county have made great strides on its community center, which will soon be a hub of regional activity. The Light Up the Square event is…
SILVERTON, TX
funcheap.com

Ghirardelli Square’s 2021 Holiday Lighting Ceremony

Ghirardelli Square’s Holiday Market + Christmas Tree Stroll (2021) Join us for a festive Holiday Market presented by Artists & Fleas and a self-guided Christmas Tree Stroll with trees decorated by the talented students at the Academy of Art. Linger in the square until sundown to catch our holiday lights for the first time this season!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
climaterwc.com

Photos! Hometown Holidays lights up Courthouse Square

Accompanied by parents or grandparents, happy kids with visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads thronged downtown Redwood City Saturday, Dec. 4, as the annual Hometown Holidays event returned to Courthouse Square. The 15th annual celebration began at 10 a.m. and included a full day of fun—music, food, arts and crafts for sale, carnival rides and a chance to roll around in a snow lot. Crowds then gathered along Broadway to watch a parade that included costumed reenactors from the Bethlehem AD tableau, school kids, a lighted SamTrans bus, a marching band and other units, followed by the arrival of Santa Claus on a float. As darkness descended, the lighting of the Courthouse Square holiday tree provided the grand finale.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Square#Town Square#Christmas Tree#Brass
newscenter1.tv

GALLERY: Main Street Square Tree Lighting Ceremony

Many gather for the Tree Lighting Ceremony at Main Street Square. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
POLITICS
newscenter1.tv

Deadwood Tree lights up Outlaw Square with Christmas cheer

DEADWOOD, S.D. — Outlaw Square was filled with Christmas cheer Friday evening when the tree lit up at 6 p.m. Free skating on the glice rink and a visit from Santa added to the spirited fun, and the temperatures dipped down to winter levels just in time. Activities Friday evening...
DEADWOOD, SD
chestercounty.com

Holiday Light Parade shines brightly in Kennett Square

The chilly wind and falling temperatures might have given rise to doubts about the anticipated size of the audience for Kennett Square’s Holiday Light Parade last Friday, but those doubts didn’t bear fruit. In fact, the crowd was large that people lined the State Street sidewalks three-deep all the way from the parade’s starting point at Lafayette Street all the way to Broad Street.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Valley News

Murrieta Town Square Park to light up with decorated Christmas trees Dec. 4

Town Square Park in Murrieta will be set ablaze with bright and cheerful holiday lights Saturday night, Dec. 4, with dozens of Christmas trees carefully decorated by city residents. Each tree will have its own special decorations, placed by family members, before the Christmas holiday event. The trees have been purchased by the families for $25 and designed with a chosen theme. The buyers may also purchase the decorations and bright LED lights they prefer. The city of Murrieta will provide the electrical cords from the base generator source for the lighting. They can have a tree topper or skirt if they choose. The families and their friends can show up after 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, to begin decorating their trees, but they must be finished by 5 p.m., which is just about at dark,
MURRIETA, CA
neusenews.com

Event - A Queen Street Christmas: 20th Anniversary

Join us IN PERSON or online for the 20th season of "A Queen Street Christmas"! Come and enjoy your favorite Christmas carols performed by a live orchestra, choir, and soloists. SATURDAY, December 11th at 6:00 pm. SUNDAY, December 12th at 6:00 pm. Doors open one hour before the concert begins....
FESTIVAL
Cedar Republican

SACC shares excitement for annual Lighting of the Square ceremony

The Stockton square will be adorned with lights, activities, a parade and more on Thursday, Dec. 2, for the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Lighting of the Square …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
STOCKTON, MO
Modesto Bee

Entertainment calendar: A look at what’s happening in the Modesto region

Through Jan. 2, “Making Your Mark: Prints and Drawings from the Hechinger Collection.” Through Jan. 23, “Elements of Renewal.” Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. www.carnegieartsturlock.org. CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369. Through Dec. 23, “Home for the Holiday’s...
MODESTO, CA
SPY

These Christmas Lights Will Make Yours the Best-Looking House on the Block This Year

‘Tis the season to start thinking about your holiday decorations. Over 86 percent of all Americans will decorate their homes this December. Admit it— you’ll feel like a grinch if you don’t participate.  In addition to hanging the stockings and putting up the Christmas tree, the most popular type of holiday decoration is surely Christmas lights. Come December, strings of colorful and white lights of all shapes and sizes will adorn the outside and inside of homes around the country. Wherever you choose to hang your lights, there are several factors that go into choosing the best Christmas lights. First, you have...
HOME & GARDEN
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Christmas, holiday events: Light-up nights, festivals, boat parades and more

’Tis the season, and even though Florida doesn’t experience a white Christmas, there are many other indicators that the holiday season has arrived in the Orlando area. Maybe your neighbor is putting up 25,000 twinkly lights on his or her house. Maybe you’re eagerly anticipating a boat or golf cart parade, both of which are uniquely Floridian ways to usher in the holidays. Regardless of how you ...
ORLANDO, FL
edmondoutlook.com

Holiday Events & Activities

Luminance is a no-cost, walk-thru holiday light display. The park will be adorned with 3D lighted displays, with new features added this year. Luminance is a one-of-a-kind attraction, perfect for families. www.edmondlights.com. Merry Mitchmas 5K & 10K. Saturday, December 18th, 9 am. Mitch Park. Join Red Coyote for the 3rd...
EDMOND, OK
GraysHarborTalk

2021 Christmas Lights in Grays Harbor

It’s time to deck the hall and hang the lights! And after you’ve decorated your home, head out in your horse-powered car to see what others have done to their homes during this festival season. It’s a fun, easy and cheap outing the whole family will love! Here is where to find 2021 Christmas lights in Grays Harbor.
ABERDEEN, WA

