Bitcoin crashed over the past two weeks as the inflation outlook declined. The cryptocurrency market has seen a spike in volatility over the past two weeks. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is at about $52K after falling to nearly $45K days ago. This crash has caused many to be concerned that the bull market for Bitcoin has reached its end. Indeed, given that Bitcoin has made a "double-top" pattern over the year, twice failing to break well above $60-$65K, the asset's momentum has faded. That said, Bitcoin remains up over 75% on the year, so it is not yet sure whether or not the death knell has rung. See below:

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO