The euro has reversed directions on Thursday and has posted losses. In the North American session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1291, down 0.43% on the day. This week’s calendar in Europe is thin, which has the markets looking ahead to next week’s ECB policy meeting. There are no expectations for any changes in monetary policy at the meeting. The eurozone has not been immune to higher inflation. Although weaker than what the U.S. and U.K. have been experiencing, some ECB members have expressed unease about rising inflation.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO