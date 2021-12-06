ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Giants' Week 13 Report Card: Disappointing

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants traveled down to Miami as defensive coordinator Patrick Graham returned to the previous team where he held the same position. A winning effort from his defense was squandered once again by an offense that could never get on track and left the team in negative positions. Let's...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
wagertalk.com

New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles Picks and Odds Week 12

New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles Betting Preview. WagerTalk NFL handicapper Tony Finn offers his New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 12 betting preview for Sunday, November 28. At the time of posting, the Eagles are a 3.5-point road favorite at the Giants, with the total sitting at 46 points.
NFL
103.9 The Breeze

Check Out Photos of New York Giants’ Stars Training at UAlbany

The New York Giants have a deep history with Albany and the Capital Region. In the mid to late 1990s, head coach Jim Fassel and company used the facilities at the University at Albany each preseason for over a decade, as some of the best Big Blue beasts tore it up in the Capital Region before taking the field in the NFL.
NFL
College Football News

Philadelphia at New York Giants Prediction, Game Preview

Philadelphia at New York Giants prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 28. Record: Philadelphia (5-6), New York Giants (3-7) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Philadelphia at New York...
NFL
ClutchPoints

New York Giants: 4 bold predictions for Week 12 vs. Eagles

With the New York Giants Week 12 matchup being against the Philadelphia Eagles, we catch a glimpse at what should be a spectacular NFC East showdown. New York is getting desperate for a win while Philadelphia has been red hot recently. We take a look at this Giants-Eagles game with some of our Giants Week 12 predictions in mind.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

New York Giants Week 12 Inactive List: All Offense

The Giants' Week 12 injury report is all about the offense this week. In addition to receiver Sterling Shepard (quad), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf) and tight end Kaden Smith (knee) were all declared out on Friday. The rest of the injured players on the inactive list report include injured tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle) and receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle), who were listed as doubtful on the Friday injury report.
NFL
98.1 The Hawk

GMA Star Leaps Back into New York Giants Fans Hearts

Much of America wakes up to see Michael Strahan's smile greeting them, as they ready for their work day on Good Morning America. Yes, football fans know him a little better, seeing him as part of the Fox Sports halftime team each Sunday. Strahan is a natural on television. He was also a natural on the football field. Sunday, the New York Giants franchise declared that he was so good, no player will ever where his iconic number 92 again.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devante Parker
Lebanon Democrat

Saquon in Tucson: NFL's New York Giants to practice on UA campus next week

The NFL's New York Giants will practice on campus at the University of Arizona next week as they trek from Florida to Los Angeles for a game. Though no schedule was immediately available, the Giants — led by running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones and featuring former Arizona Wildcats running back Gary Britghtwell — typically practice on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays during the season.
NFL
Big Blue View

Logan Ryan back with New York Giants

After missing two games on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, defensive back Logan Ryan is back with the New York Giants. Head coach Joe Judge said on Monday that Ryan was back in the team’s Quest Diagnostics Training Center facility on Monday. Ryan is the Giants’ defensive captain and is the team’s...
NFL
New York Post

Giants report card: A defensive masterclass

Grading the Giants’ 13-7 win over the Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Yay, team! There were 264 total yards, 3 of 12 third-down conversions, no pass completion of more than 20 yards and only one touchdown. This is losing production most every day but this one. Best thing this group accomplished: No turnovers. Daniel Jones (19 of 30, 202 yards) was up and down and he did not fool the Eagles at all as a runner (9-30). Saquon Barkley bounced a run outside for 32 yards, showing some of his old burst, but did little else (13-40). False start by LG Matt Skura was costly on the fourth-quarter series that ended with a field goal. Nice grab on the turf for TE Chris Myarick for his first NFL reception — and first NFL touchdown. All that talk about targeting Kenny Golladay resulted in only three catches for 50 yards.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Panthers#American Football#Cowboys
Yardbarker

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins: Keys to the Game

The New York Giants are playing the Miami Dolphins in an important Week 13 matchup. The Giants will be without quarterback Daniel Jones, and backup Mike Glennon will start. Glennon hasn’t won a football game since 2017. The Giants will also be without wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney,...
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Week 13 Opponent First Look: Miami Offense

The Miami Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in football, and they have won four straight games. The New York Giants travel to Miami to square up with this AFC East team. The Dolphins are not only playing better defensively but offensively as well in this three-game stretch. They...
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants Sink in Weekly MMQB Power Rankings Poll

Giants head coach Joe Jude might have seen some bright spots in his team’s latest flop, a 20-9 loss to Miami, but the folks at MMQB, who for weeks have tried to give the Giants the benefit of the doubt, see right through Judge’s pep talk attempt. The Giants, who...
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles vs. Giants Top Plays (Week 12, 2021)

This is the game that the Giants wanted all year. We cost them a chance at the playoffs (ignoring their own failures) and they wanted revenge. Thanks to a painful performance from the Eagles offense, they got it. We all know that Giants fans are going to be insufferable for the next week, if not more, and the longer I think about it, the angrier I get, so let’s just talk about what went well.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
The Ringer

Tua Tagovailoa Is the Best RPO Passer in the League—and That’s All

Do you know which quarterback leads the league in completion percentage since Week 6? It’s Tua Tagovailoa. Now, that doesn’t really matter too much. Completion percentage is a relatively meaningless statistic, and it’s far more informative to use completion percentage over expectation, a more dynamic stat that accounts for a variety of factors—target depth, tight windows—to help filter out which quarterbacks are boosting their numbers with easy completions. And the league leader in completion percentage over expectation for the past six weeks is …
NFL
FanSided

Is Russell Wilson in play for the New York Giants in 2022?

There seems to be suggestive speculation that we see Russell Wilson play quarterback for the New York Giants in the 2022 NFL Season. Russell Wilson is a superstar quarterback in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks, but there seems to be a genuine belief that the 33-year old will be playing for a new team in 2022 as his name is being spoken in the same sentence as the New York Giants.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy