New York Giants' Week 13 Report Card: Disappointing

Grading the Giants’ 13-7 win over the Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Yay, team! There were 264 total yards, 3 of 12 third-down conversions, no pass completion of more than 20 yards and only one touchdown. This is losing production most every day but this one. Best thing this group accomplished: No turnovers. Daniel Jones (19 of 30, 202 yards) was up and down and he did not fool the Eagles at all as a runner (9-30). Saquon Barkley bounced a run outside for 32 yards, showing some of his old burst, but did little else (13-40). False start by LG Matt Skura was costly on the fourth-quarter series that ended with a field goal. Nice grab on the turf for TE Chris Myarick for his first NFL reception — and first NFL touchdown. All that talk about targeting Kenny Golladay resulted in only three catches for 50 yards.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO