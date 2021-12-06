ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed shares slump in debut after troubled SPAC merger

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
(Reuters) – Shares of BuzzFeed Inc slumped 13% in their Nasdaq debut on Monday, after the digital media company completed a $1.5 billion blank-check merger last week that saw a majority of investors pull out their money. New York-based BuzzFeed’s stock opened up 14% at $10.95 and rose to...

Seattle Times

BuzzFeed’s stock surges then falls in its public debut

BuzzFeed started trading on the stock market Monday, a big step that could help the company expand while charting a path for other young digital media companies that are also aiming to become publicly traded businesses. But its debut has been anything but smooth. The stock, trading under the symbol...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.81% higher to $2,863.10 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $156.23 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
