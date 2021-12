The 7th grade Bruins won a very close and exciting game at home last night over Union, 31-29. Coach Blade Rheinhart said, “They came out a little sloppy and hesitant at first, which caused (us) to trail most of the game.” The Bruins managed to keep the game close and picked up their intensity and cleaned things up to rally back and take the lead. Owen Norton hit two very big free throws at the end of the game to give the Bruins their first lead since early in the second quarter, a lead they would hold the rest of the game. The 7th graders improved to 3-2 with the victory.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 9 DAYS AGO