Ukraine president says troops capable of fighting off potential Russian attack

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
 6 days ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said his troops are capable of fighting off a potential Russian attack, as concerns rise regarding Moscow’s military buildup at the Ukrainian border.

“The servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to fulfill their most important mission - to defend the freedom and sovereignty of the state from the Russian aggressor,” Zelensky said in a statement, according to Reuters.

“The Ukrainian army ... is confident in its strength and able to thwart any conquest plans of the enemy,” he added.

Russia’s military buildup on the Ukrainian border is causing tensions worldwide. The country has amassed some 90,000 troops on the border, which is making some fear that Moscow may be preparing to invade the country.

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Ukrainian tensions during a video call on Tuesday, after U.S. intelligence discovered that Moscow is planning a military offensive against Ukraine that could occur as soon as next year.

The plan involves 175,000 troops near the border, according to an intelligence document obtained by The Washington Post.

Russia, however, has rejected the notion that it is planning an attack on Ukraine, calling the assertions false and inflammatory, according to Reuters. Moscow has, however, reportedly warned the West against crossing its “red lines” and for NATO to stop expanding in to the east.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said the two leaders will discuss a variety of topics relating to the U.S.-Russia relationship, such as strategic stability, cyber and regional matters.

“President Biden will underscore U.S. concerns with Russian military activities on the border with Ukraine and reaffirm the United States’ support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Psaki added in a statement.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday said the bilateral relations between the U.S. and Russia are "lamentable."

#Russian President#Moscow#Ukrainian#Reuters#The Washington Post#Nato#White House#Kremlin
The Hill

