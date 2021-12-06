The CAP-IT Trial: Amoxicillin Dose and Duration in Children with Community-Acquired Pneumonia
The commonly cited duration of antibiotic therapy (7-14 days) for community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) has historically been based on arbitrary timelines extrapolated from a desire to prevent treatment failures and avoid under-treatment rather than evidence-based medicine. Even the original literature on the treatment of pneumococcal pneumonia all reported effective duration of antibiotic...rebelem.com
