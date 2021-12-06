ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The CAP-IT Trial: Amoxicillin Dose and Duration in Children with Community-Acquired Pneumonia

Cover picture for the articleThe commonly cited duration of antibiotic therapy (7-14 days) for community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) has historically been based on arbitrary timelines extrapolated from a desire to prevent treatment failures and avoid under-treatment rather than evidence-based medicine. Even the original literature on the treatment of pneumococcal pneumonia all reported effective duration of antibiotic...

NEUCHATEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2021-- Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced the findings of a study published in Clinical Medicine Insights: Pediatrics in which Dr. Harish Kumar and colleagues at IPE Global in New Delhi, India reported on their experience using the Masimo Rad-G ® Pulse Oximeter to aid health providers in pneumonia case detection and management in more than 4,500 children under five years who presented with symptoms of acute respiratory infection (ARI). Rad-G is a rugged, portable, handheld Masimo SET ® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximeter and noninvasive respiration rate monitor from the pleth (RRp ® ). The researchers found that Rad-G was “highly acceptable among health workers” and aided the “timely classification and treatment” of pneumonia—helping them achieve correct case management in more than 91% of cases of ARI and reduce the unnecessary use of antibiotics. 1.
