ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tom Holland wants to play Warhammer with Henry Cavill

By Anthony McGlynn
thedigitalfix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Holland and Henry Cavill might be playing some Warhammer together. The action movie stars shared an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, in which Cavill explained his hobby, and Holland seemed all for it. During Cavill’s turn to be interviewed by Norton, the host brings up his enjoyment...

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Henry Cavill Basically Already Is James Bond

Henry Cavill stands in a Miami hotel room looking like a comic book drawing made real. He’s 6-foot-2 but seems taller because he’s so broad. His muscles stretch an ordinary camel-colored knit shirt into a bulky superhero outfit. “I’m amazed how many people recognize me with a mask on,” the actor says, and it’s unclear if he’s being modest or truly doesn’t know how cinematic he looks — even his wavy jet-black hair with its jagged widow’s peak would give him away (you may recognize this hairline from films such as Mission Impossible: Fallout). Yet as we sit down for the first...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Uncharted: That Time Mark Wahlberg Was So Jacked He Convinced Tom Holland To Work Out More

In just a few months, Tom Holland will play another iconic protagonist in pop culture with the Uncharted movie. The 25-year-old Spider-Man actor is set to star as Nathan Drake alongside Mark Wahlberg’s Sully. They are a memorable duo in the video game world and on set, Holland has shared that he was greatly influenced by Wahlberg, especially in terms of his action star-making frame.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Man of Steel Star Henry Cavill is Still Adamant About Reprising Superman Role

Henry Cavill's DC Extended Universe future seems to be in doubt especially with the lack of plans on Warner Bros. and DC Films' end but the Man of Steel star remains optimistic that he'll get to play Superman once again on the big screen. If we're not gonna count Zack Snyder's Justice League, Cavill's last official DCEU appearance took place over four years ago in Joss Whedon's theatrical cut of the film which is quite frustrating especially given the fact that Cavill was promised his Man of Steel 2 project.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Norton
Person
Gugu Mbatha Raw
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Henry Cavill
audacy.com

'Spider-Man' Tom Holland wants be the next James Bond, says co-star

Many actors dream of being cast in an iconic role they can portray for years throughout multiple films. While some prefer showing off their acting range, the stability and recognition of playing a beloved figure is hard to turn down. The current Spider-Man, Tom Holland, 25, is apparently already tired...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Declares He ‘Loves’ Zendaya ‘Very Much’ & Reveals Why They Keep Relationship Private

For the first time, Tom Holland spoke at-length about his romantic relationship with Zendaya in a new interview with ‘GQ.’. Four months after Tom Holland and Zendaya went public with their relationship, the actor is opening up about the romance in an interview with GQ magazine. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Tom explained. The actor was referring to photos that surfaced of him and Zendaya kissing at the beginning of July 2021, leading to a collective freakout amongst their fans about the status of their relationship.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Spider-Man Alum Joe Manganiello Reveals His Favorite Part About Tom Holland’s Run

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere, with various studios forming their own cinematic universes. But there was a time when these blockbusters were more of a risk, like with Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man movie. Actor Joe Manganiello played Flash Thompson in that beloved flick, and recently revealed his favorite part about Tom Holland’s run as Peter Parker.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Graham Norton Show#Rpg#Sci Fi Nerd
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Girlfriend Zendaya Have a Problem Filming Together, Star Reveals

The next installment in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise is, perhaps, one of the most anticipated films of all time. With expectations, anticipation, and spoilers running rampant in the Marvel fandom, the new movie from director Jon Watts has a lot to live up to when it exclusively hits theaters on December 17, 2021.
MOVIES
Vulture

Zendaya Caught Tom Holland For a Spider-Man Bridge Stunt

Taking the concept of a supportive girlfriend to new heights, Zendaya caught Tom Holland for a stunt on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In an appearance on the Graham Norton Show, she and Holland explained that they were attached for a scene in the film where MJ and Spider-Man jump off a bridge. “I would land before him,” Zendaya said, extending her leg for emphasis. “‘Cause my feet obviously hit the ground before he does.” Holland turned to the camera with a smile, confirming, “Yeah.” He went on to explain that his feet would swing from underneath him after he hit the ground, and the pair demonstrated how she would carry him. Even though Holland was the superhero and supposed to look cool, he concluded that it was “so nice to be caught for a change.” Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal recently told Fandango that there are plans to make another trilogy of Spider-Man movies with Tom Holland and Marvel. While she didn’t specifically mention Zendaya, we hope MJ is there to catch her short king every step of the way. Watch the pair’s cute reenactment of their stunt above.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Simu Liu Calls out Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo on Marvel Being Secretive About Shang-Chi Sequel

The world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand as we head further into Phase Four, leading many to speculate about which new heroes could be getting spinoffs and sequels, but Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu recently noted that, while he assumes Marvel Studios would have already told him if Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would be getting a sequel, fellow MCU stars and their habit of spoiling things means actors aren't told as much about their characters' futures. Specifically, Liu joked about Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo are to blame for how little he knows about Shang-Chi's future.
MOVIES
geekositymag.com

Henry Cavill Teases Return To Playing Superman

Written By Kieran Bugg and Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. When Henry Cavill discusses playing Superman again, it’s not random. Granted, Henry Cavill hasn’t announced his return yet. Still, he and The Rock have name-dropped Superman lately. Cynics will claim it’s coincidental. If Geekosity fed into the corporate line,...
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Millie Bobby Brown Spotted Filming 'Enola Holmes' Sequel With Henry Cavill!

Millie Bobby Brown is working on the upcoming Enola Holmes sequel!. The 17-year-old actress was seen filming scenes in London last week with her co-star Henry Cavill, who plays her older brother in the movie. If you didn’t know, Millie is also a producer on the Enola Holmes movies, and...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

James Bond: Sounds Like Tom Holland Really Wants The Role Of 007

Tom Holland certainly isn’t lacking for work connected to major franchises and properties. Along with still playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’ll also star as Nathan Drake next year in the Uncharted film adaptation. But apparently Holland has his sights set on one of cinema’s most famous characters, as he’s incredibly interested in playing James Bond.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Sounds Like Henry Cavill is Ready to Play Superman Again

It’s pretty obvious that Henry Cavill wants to put on the cape and costume and get back to the business of being the shining beacon of hope that Superman is supposed to represent, but it’s not certain if the DCEU feels the same at this time. There are likely plenty of those within the brand that would love to see Cavill come back, but the snafu that was created during Batman vs. Superman still feels like it might be enough to keep this from happening. It’s not certain why he wouldn’t be coming back to the role since he did fine with what he was given to work with, but it almost feels as though a bit of faith has been lost in Cavill’s ability, which is surprising since he’s actually been one of the better candidates that have taken on the role throughout the years. Despite the split in the fanbase, it’s likely that he could still do something with this character and make it impressive enough to push forward in a way that would invite new and more engaging stories that could redeem the franchise in a big way.
MOVIES
NME

Tom Holland will play Spider-Man in three more films, says producer

In spite of his upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home concluding a trilogy, Tom Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker, a producer has said. The third film will reach cinemas on December 17, 2021. Until recently, Holland wasn’t sure what his future with Marvel would look like, as he was yet to sign another contract with the studio.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Tom Holland To Continue Playing Spider-Man For Future Marvel & Sony Projects

Tom Holland will stay on as Spider-Man for future projects produced by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home imminent, Tom Holland’s future as the web crawler remained uncertain. Holland – who has been playing Peter Parker since 2016 – himself mentioned that he didn’t see himself playing Spidey well into the future and that it might be time to hand the baton over to Miles Morales. While some remained doubtful over Holland’s return, many saw the British star’s comments as public negotiations with Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, who have both produced the character’s recent solo films.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy