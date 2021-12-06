Tom Holland wants to play Warhammer with Henry Cavill

It’s pretty obvious that Henry Cavill wants to put on the cape and costume and get back to the business of being the shining beacon of hope that Superman is supposed to represent, but it’s not certain if the DCEU feels the same at this time. There are likely plenty of those within the brand that would love to see Cavill come back, but the snafu that was created during Batman vs. Superman still feels like it might be enough to keep this from happening. It’s not certain why he wouldn’t be coming back to the role since he did fine with what he was given to work with, but it almost feels as though a bit of faith has been lost in Cavill’s ability, which is surprising since he’s actually been one of the better candidates that have taken on the role throughout the years. Despite the split in the fanbase, it’s likely that he could still do something with this character and make it impressive enough to push forward in a way that would invite new and more engaging stories that could redeem the franchise in a big way.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO