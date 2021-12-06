Hangout Fest 2022 lineup announced

A highly-anticipated music festival is returning next year to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama. Hangout Fest is announcing the lineup for its May 20-22, 2022 return. The lineup includes Post Malone, Doja Cat, Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion, Louisville rapper and songwriter Jack Harlow, Lil Yachty, T-Pain, Flo Milli, and more. The festival that unites the worlds of pop, rock, Hip-Hop, electronic, and country will continue its theme to honor the community aspect of the festival. This starts with the festival’s logo known as the “shaka,” which symbolizes the “hang loose” mantra of beach and surf culture to many with a deeper meaning that represents solidarity, friendship, compassion, respect, and mutual understanding.
