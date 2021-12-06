ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hangout Fest 2022 lineup announced

By Keith Lane
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGULF SHORES, Ala.(WPMI) — Hangout Music Fest has announced their 2022 artist lineup. Pre-sale begins this Friday 12/10/21. Headliners include Post Malone, Halsey, Tame Impala, Fall Out Boy, Megan Thee Stallion,...

musicfestivalcentral.com

Hangout Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup with Headliners Post Malone, Tame Impala, Halsey, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, ILLENIUM, and Megan Thee Stallion

Hangout Music Festival has announced the lineup for its highly-anticipated return to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama from May 20-22. The festival will serve as the official kick-off to summer with an epic weekend that brings together a diverse group of artists across the worlds of pop, rock, hip-hop, electronic, country, and more for the first time since 2019.
GULF SHORES, AL
Stereogum

Jack White, My Morning Jacket, Modest Mouse Headline High Water Fest 2022 Lineup

Shovels & Rope’s hometown High Water Festival has unveiled the lineup for its fourth iteration — and first since 2019 — coming to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park from April 23-24, 2022. Headlining this year will be Jack White and My Morning Jacket. Additional performers at High Water 2022 include Shovels...
q106fm.com

Tame Impala, Fall Out Boy playing 2022 Hangout Fest

Tame Impala and Fall Out Boy will play the 2022 Hangout Fest, taking place May 20-22 on the Gulf Shores of Alabama. Other artists on the bill include Halsey, Oliver Tree, Phoebe Bridgers, The Head and the Heart, Sublime with Rome, Kennyhoopla, beabadoobee and The Band Camino. Registration for pre-sale...
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Studio 338s Winter Terrace Edition Lineups Announced

After a crazy year Studio 338 is back to reclaim its crown as London’s standout super club. Today, the venue unveiled a very special Studio 338 winter program. With the return of dancing and live events in 2021, Studio 338 brought a stronger and better-prepared version of itself in order to celebrate. Now, as the end of 2021 is upon us, the famed club is ready to get started with the biggest parties to receive 2022!
THEATER & DANCE
Bossip

#HangoutFest2022: Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone & More Headlining Hangout Fest

A highly-anticipated music festival is returning next year to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama. Hangout Fest is announcing the lineup for its May 20-22, 2022 return. The lineup includes Post Malone, Doja Cat, Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion, Louisville rapper and songwriter Jack Harlow, Lil Yachty, T-Pain, Flo Milli, and more. The festival that unites the worlds of pop, rock, Hip-Hop, electronic, and country will continue its theme to honor the community aspect of the festival. This starts with the festival’s logo known as the “shaka,” which symbolizes the “hang loose” mantra of beach and surf culture to many with a deeper meaning that represents solidarity, friendship, compassion, respect, and mutual understanding.
GULF SHORES, AL
EDMTunes

Printworks Announces Huge Lineup for Spring & Summer 2022

Printworks London unveiled its lineup for spring and summer 2022. Next year will be the 5th year anniversary of the famed concert venue. After a record-selling AW21 series, this upcoming season will not disappoint. As a matter of fact, Printworks will celebrate the 5-year mark in spectacular fashion with a stunning lineup.
THEATER & DANCE
TheAtlantaVoice

Alicia Keys’ ‘Keys’ album returns her to her piano homebase

New York (AP) — Alicia Keys hasn’t felt completely free for much of her career. That may sound surprising, but these days the heralded musician is loving the makeup-free skin she’s in and settled into a space of confidence and liberation. That’s readily apparent in her eighth studio album, “KEYS,” which represents a back-to-basics approach […] The post Alicia Keys’ ‘Keys’ album returns her to her piano homebase appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
MUSIC
The Portland Mercury

Hear in Portland: New Music Video from Karma Rivera, Plus Jazmine Sullivan Tickets Go on Sale this Week

ON SALE NOW - 32+ Live Shows from Legends to Rising Stars. One great new release from a locally relevant artist. Local rapper Karma Rivera dropped a saucy new music video on November 30 called “Got Me Hot.” Over a sinister beat by Italian-based producer Luther Ford, Karma’s flow is hypnotic as she raps “Okay I grew up with the have-nots / Spicy like some flaming hots / I’m outside with the college drops / I’m vaccinated with the shots /I come thru and hit all the spots / With nothing on except my crocs / rappers act like what they not / Mistake they fans with all the bots.” In the witchy video, Karma rocks blonde hair, plays pool, and flickers throughout an isolated wooden cabin in the forest.
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Iowan

Englert Theatre announces 2021 Mission Creek lineup

Over 50 musicians, writers, artists, and community events are part of Englert Theatre’s 2021 Mission Creek lineup. The music, literature, and art festival is set for April 7-9, and its selection of artists is bursting with national and local talent — including rock band Beach Bunny, Grammy-nominated Arooj Aftab, and Iowa City’s own Elizabeth Moen.
IOWA CITY, IA
iconvsicon.com

WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE: Artist Lineup Announced For 2022 Event!

Just when it was thought that Welcome To Rockville couldn’t possibly outdo its massive 2021 record-breaking event that featured 161,000 people and an at-home livestream audience of 1.2 million, Danny Wimmer Presents has put together the biggest lineup yet for the newly crowned Largest Rock Festival In America. Returning to its new home at the iconic Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida over the weekend of May 19-22, 2022, the event includes previously announced headliners Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS and KORN.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Meet JaRon Adkison: Erykah Badu Introduces Fans To 'My Guy' Amid Rumors She's Engaged

"Happy to be here on this school called earth.. with you." Erykah Badu has gone Instagram official with her man and the Internet is loving it. The 50-year-old singer took to the social media site on Saturday to introduce fans to “My guy, ” a musician named JaRon Adkison who goes by JaRon the Secret. She shared some delightful candid photos of the stylish pair in nature, at home, and even a photo of them wearing matching untraditional rings on that finger, sparking rumors that the two are headed down the aisle.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Ashanti Opens Up About Rumored Relationship With Flo Rida

Fresh off her epic Soul Train Award performance and being honored with this year's Lady of Soul Award, Ashanti stopped by the Breakfast Club on Friday to dish on everything from re-recording her first album, getting her masters, to her love life. Rumors have been swirling for years that the Grammy Award winning songstress was dating rap star Flo Rida -- but Ashanti has officially cleared the air once and for all.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Lizzo cover Erykah Badu’s ‘Tyrone’ with cheeky lyric changes referencing Drake and Chris Evans

Lizzo has covered an Erykah Badu classic during her set at Miami’s Art Basel over the weekend – while ad-libbing some new lyrics of her own. Performing as part of an American Express concert series entitled AmEx Unstaged on December 5, the singer covered Badu’s track ‘Tyrone’ – which Badu herself originally released in 1997 on her live album ‘Live’.
MUSIC

