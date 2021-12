Three Dallas teams are still alive in the Texas state playoffs as the Regional Finals approach. Winners will advance to the state semifinals with a chance to punch their tickets to AT&T for the state finals. Duncanville, DeSoto and South Oak Cliff are all among the most talented programs in the state year in and year out, and each will take the field this week with Duncanville and DeSoto facing off against each other.

