ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron reported in more than dozen U.S. states

KIII TV3
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — As of Sunday morning, the omicron variant was reported in more than a dozen U.S. states. The virus was first reported in South Africa in November. While it's still too early for researchers to understand exactly how the virus behaves compared to other COVID-19 variants, they are starting...

www.kiiitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Cdc#Nbc News#Delta
WebMD

South Africa Reports Jump in Cases, U.S. Detects More Omicron Variant

Dec. 3, 2021 -- South Africa reported another major increase in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with more than 11,500 daily cases and a 22% test positivity rate, according to the latest data from the country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases. That’s up from 8,400 new cases and a 16%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIII TV3

Omicron COVID variant at least three times more likely to cause reinfection than delta, research shows

Why are experts concerned about the omicron variant when we still know so little about it?. The short answer is some of what we do know is not good. According to research out of South Africa, the omicron COVID variant is at least three times more likely to cause reinfection than delta. That means the omicron mutation appears to allow it to infect people that already have immunity from a previous COVID infection. That could explain how omicron is spreading.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
The Oregonian

Omicron variant has now been detected in a third of U.S. states, but Fauci says early reports on variant are encouraging

U.S. health officials said Sunday that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations. President Joe Biden’s chief medial adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN’s “State of...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy