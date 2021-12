I was looking through a Christmas box last night and found a Christmas card. Actually, I found a pretty cool Christmas card (at least to me). Now that I think about it, it's the only Christmas card I've ever kept and not thrown away when the holidays were over. But, then again, it's the only Christmas card that ever came from a global superstar named Taylor Swift! No offense to my friends and distant cousins that send cards.....but sell millions of albums and we'll talk about me keeping your cards too.

