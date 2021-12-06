Nine State Department Phones Hijacked by Spyware

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has filed a lawsuit against NSO Group and its parent company to hold it accountable for the surveillance and targeting of Apple users. The lawsuit provides information on how NSO Group infected victim’s devices with its Pegasus spyware. Apple seeks a permanent ban on NSO Group from utilizing any Apple software, services and devices. NSO Group creates state sponsored surveillance technology that allows for highly targeted spyware to surveil its victims. These are focused on small amounts of users as they impact across multiple platforms which include Android and iOS. Researchers and journalists have documented a history of this spyware targeting government officials, academic, dissidents, activists and journalists. “State-sponsored actors like the NSO Group spend millions of dollars on sophisticated surveillance technologies without effective accountability. That needs to change,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “Apple devices are the most secure consumer hardware on the market — but private companies developing state-sponsored spyware have become even more dangerous. While these cybersecurity threats only impact a very small number of our customers, we take any attack on our users very seriously, and we’re constantly working to strengthen the security and privacy protections in iOS to keep all our users safe.”

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO