The American F-35 fighter has clear superiority over the Russian Su-57 aircraft. Such conclusions were presented by the Westernmilitaryexpert Chris Osborne. Many details about the technical characteristics and capabilities of the Russian Su-57 fighter are unknown and based on publicly available information, it is quite difficult to judge the real strength of this aircraft. According to Chris Osborne, if we study the media information about this car, then comparison with the American F-35 will not be in its favor. This is reported by the publication The National Interest (NI).

3 DAYS AGO