Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is probably going to get fired. We don’t have any juicy inside information on this situation. But we do have an understanding of how things work in the NFL. And Rule No. 1 is this — don’t lose to the Detroit Lions. The winless Detroit Lions. On the last play of the game. On a terrible defensive call. Zimmer is certainly on the NFL hot seat, but which other head coaches are seeing their seats get warm?

