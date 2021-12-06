Halsey in no rush to make another album

Anxious have debuted another new track, 'Growing Up Song'. Taken from their debut full-length, 'Little Green House', guitarist Dante Melucci explains: "'Growing Up Song' is about how I cope with people close to me changing as we’ve become young adults. It’s scary to me when I start to feel like I don’t understand someone I care about anymore, and as easy it is for me to blame them for not being who I thought they were, I’m changing all the time too, and that’s okay."

