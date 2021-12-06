Halsey in no rush to make another album

British pop legend Adele has once again shattered the ceiling of the music industry with her fourth album, “30.” But honestly, did anyone expect anything less?. The artist’s 2019 divorce from husband Simon Konecki plays heavily into the album, but Adele is past wallowing. “30” reflects Adele’s maturation both on a musical level and a personal level: she is no longer “chasing pavements,” but rather declaring that inconsistency isn’t going to keep a “woman like [her].” The twelve tracks each reflect differing themes of growth, yearning, reconciliation and healing.
Adele made a major announcement for fans excited to see her perform her new songs from 30 on Tuesday. The "Easy on Me" singer announced a Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel. The weekend concerts will start on Jan. 21, 2022, and tickets will go on sale next week, but fans have to register first.
Halsey has released the sticky, sweet performance video for the song “Honey” off her album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. In the clip, filmed live in Los Angeles, Halsey performs the upbeat tune in a white lace dress. Midway through the song, they begin to literally cover themselves in honey. By the end of the song, Halsey’s dancing around, completely covered in it.
Halsey fans are still catching up on her boyfriend and the father of her child, screenwriter Alev Aydin. The pop singer introduced Aydin to her die-hard fans back in January when she announced her pregnancy on Instagram. Read on for a summary of everything we've learned about him since then.
When R&B-pop wunderkind Khalid tweeted in October that his next work “was no longer an EP, it’s way more special to me,” the heartfelt 23-year-old vocalist-songwriter set a high for what would become his first “tape” – don’t call it a mixtape! – “Scenic Drive” Dropped Friday morning, “Scenic Drive” is a pulsating, minor marvel of economical soul-hop that satisfies all that Khalid fanatics have come to crave — that high dozy warble, those out-of-the-blue hooks — while pushing his new-found exigency (and lower range) into the future.
MONSTA X recently spoke about successfully wrapping up their “No Limit” promotions, their upcoming English-language album, and more!. On November 19, MONSTA X released their 10th mini album “No Limit” along with their title track “Rush Hour,” which has gone on to win No. 1 on a total of five music shows. The album also topped Hanteo’s weekly album chart, as well as both Gaon’s weekly and retail album charts. as well as placing third on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs realtime chart.
Anitta and Saweetie are the best friends we never knew we needed. ET's Denny Directo caught up with Anitta on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball concert over the weekend, where he asked the Brazilian singer about hitting the Jingle Ball stage with the "Best Friend" rapper.
Leonard Bernstein's score for "West Side Story" has become so ubiquitous in Western culture that it has popped up in such unlikely places as Metallica and Wu-Tang Clan albums. The inclusions were less obvious when it came to the Wu-Tang Clan sampling elements for "Maria" in 1997, from the song of the same name in "West Side Story".
Has released the fourth single from his upcoming album, The Atlas Underground Flood. The song is called “The Maze” and he's joined by Andrew McMahon of Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness. Morello's new album will be released on Friday (December 3rd). Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett, Rush‘s Alex Lifeson, Idles, Ben Harper,...
Conner Rush, a computer science major at West Virginia University, has combined the worlds of computer science with music for his latest creation, a video game experience called The Colossus Is Coming: The Interactive Experience.
EXO Kai spreads sweetness with "Peaches," and his sophomore solo mini-album immediately topped the Worldwide iTunes Album Charts just hours after its release!. Keep reading to know more of EXO Kai's "Peaches" achievements that prove his solo power. EXO Kai's 'Peaches' Debuts at No. 1 on Worldwide iTunes Album Chart.
Anxious have debuted another new track, 'Growing Up Song'. Taken from their debut full-length, 'Little Green House', guitarist Dante Melucci explains: "'Growing Up Song' is about how I cope with people close to me changing as we’ve become young adults. It’s scary to me when I start to feel like I don’t understand someone I care about anymore, and as easy it is for me to blame them for not being who I thought they were, I’m changing all the time too, and that’s okay."
Since its release this November, Adele’s album 30 has taken the world by storm. The album earned a steaming hot rating of 8.2 from critics at Pitchfork. Whether you’ve been rolling with Adele since 2011 or just hopped onto the wagon, it is no question she serves as a quintessential role in the pop music industry. Her voice within her ballads and outside of them, has been incredibly impactful.
One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Former Twelfth Night bassist and C:Live Collective mainstay Clive Mitten has announced details of his upcoming new album Tales From A Misspent Youth – Volume 1 which he will release on January 28. The new album sees Mitten continuing the orchestral style of Suite Cryptique: Recomposing Twelfth Night 1978-1983, which...
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac certainly knows how to get attention on social media. Spiranac, who played college golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has developed a massive following on social media. The former professional golfer has more than 3 million followers...
The family vacation continues for Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. The couple took their kids – Megan and Brian Austin Green’s three sons and MGK’s pre-teen daughter – on a shopping trip in Thessaloniki. Ψώνια! That’s how you shout “Shopping!” in Greek, and that’s exactly what Megan Fox and...
