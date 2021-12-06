Alert: POLL ALERT: Boiler up! Purdue jumps to No. 1 in AP Top 25, followed by Baylor, Duke, UCLA, Gonzaga; Alabama into top 10

Spencer Rattler was a Heisman Trophy favorite to start the season, but he was ultimately benched in favor of Caleb Williams. On Monday, Rattler announced on social media that he plans to enter the transfer portal and move on from Oklahoma. Rattler missed 3 games this season, but overall collected...
Brian Kelly will have to look elsewhere for LSU’s next offensive coordinator, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Kelly had targeted Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to follow him to Baton Rouge; however, Rees has turned down the opportunity, according to Dellenger. “Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees is remaining at...
Brian Kelly shocked the college football world on Monday evening when he left Notre Dame for LSU. He seemed to be perfectly comfortable as the head man for the school, especially after another successful 11-1 season. That said, when the best conference comes calling, it’s very hard to say no...
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish lost longtime head coach Brian Kelly to LSU. As details about Kelly’s contract with the Tigers emerge and Kelly himself prepares to head to Baton Rouge, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick revealed a shady move pulled by Kelly during the whole process. Hmmm, interesting....
Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon. Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving...
Lincoln Riley is leaving Oklahoma for USC. Now the question is: which players are going to follow him?. One prominent player who would make a huge difference if he left the Sooners for the Trojans is quarterback Caleb Williams. The freshman quarterback on Sunday shared his first message regarding the Riley news.
There is no doubt that the Chip Kelly era at Oregon was a magical time. Kelly’s four-year tenure as Head Coach of the Oregon Ducks was the greatest run in Oregon football history. In those four years, the Ducks went 46-7 and played in three “BCS” bowl games and one national championship game. Oregon was the coolest, flashiest, and most confident brand around. Do not get me wrong; I can understand the impulse to want him back.
With Brent Venables now officially the next head coach at Oklahoma, Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney released a statement Monday on the departure of his longtime Tigers assistant. Venables replaces Lincoln Riley, who left Oklahoma after five seasons to become the next head coach at USC. “I am super...
The LSU football team has their new Head Coach with Brian Kelly, which means there could be a lot of other "new" parts of the program too. There are a ton of reports surfacing that Kelly is trying to bring his Offensive and Defensive Coordinators along with him to Baton Rouge. But it might not just be a coaching staff that Kelly looks to turnover quickly.
In the tidal wave that Brian Kelly leaves at Notre Dame upon him taking the LSU job we’ve heard from the first member of the Fighting Irish coaching staff in regards to the move. Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian took to Twitter to share the following in the...
Earlier today, reports indicated that newly-hired LSU head coach Brian Kelly tried to poach Ohio State assistant head coach/running backs coach Tony Alford from the Buckeyes’ program. Also included in those reports was a quick denial from Kelly’s former assistant. Just a few hours after these reports surfaced, Alford confirmed...
As he spoke about his new job Monday, Brent Venables confirmed he turned down another one last year. But Clemson’s former defensive coordinator finally has his first head coaching job at the University (...)
Mario Cristobal had a big impact on North Salem quarterback TC Manumaleuna’s life and his goal of becoming a Division I football player.
The now-former head coach of Oregon, who left Monday to take the same position at Miami, was one of the first coaches to work with Manumaleuna at a camp, and...
The college football world has been rocked by acrimonious high-profile coaching departures in recent weeks. That helped make what Mario Cristobal did Monday so refreshing. Hours after announcing his departure from Oregon to take the head coaching job at Miami, Cristobal did a radio interview with Portland’s 750 The Game and reflected on his time with the Ducks. Not only did Cristobal praise the school, but he openly sold the job to potential candidates and urged the school to “win championships.”
Hercy Miller, the star recruit for Nashville-based HBCU Tennessee State University's basketball team, has entered the transfer portal. The move was made with the backing of his father, Percy "Master P" Miller who was highly concerned with the school's lack of medical resources.
Oregon football coach Mario Cristobal is reportedly being targeted by Miami to be its next head football coach as the Hurricanes appear to be ending the Manny Diaz era. Miami appears to be in line as the next team to make a splashy hire after Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC and Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU. Cristobal was asked about the rumors linking him to the Hurricanes coaching job after the Ducks lost in the Pac-12 championship game to Utah.
UCLA and Chip Kelly finished the regular season 8-4 after a 42-14 win over Cal. The next item on the business agenda: Kelly’s potential extension and future at UCLA. Kelly was originally asked about his job status after a win over USC when he asked if the win saved his job.
Oklahoma. Notre Dame. LSU. USC. Florida. Miami. Oregon. This isn’t just a list of some of the top teams in college football, it is a list of vacancies that the 2021 Coaching Carousel has seen come and go. Those are monumental programs across the landscape, and no one could have predicted this level of turnover in the sport in one season.
No. 4 Baylor men’s basketball took care of business in a 45-point win over the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Bears moved to 8-0 on the season after Saturday’s 99-54 win. Baylor’s depth showed tonight as five players scored in double figures. Baylor’s bench scored 59 points during the blowout....
Twitter was buzzing on Sunday night after news broke that Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was heading to Oklahoma to become the Sooners' new head coach. In this edition of "What They Are (...)
Comments / 0