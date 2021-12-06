Alert: POLL ALERT: Boiler up! Purdue jumps to No. 1 in AP Top 25, followed by Baylor, Duke, UCLA, Gonzaga; Alabama into top 10

There is no doubt that the Chip Kelly era at Oregon was a magical time. Kelly’s four-year tenure as Head Coach of the Oregon Ducks was the greatest run in Oregon football history. In those four years, the Ducks went 46-7 and played in three “BCS” bowl games and one national championship game. Oregon was the coolest, flashiest, and most confident brand around. Do not get me wrong; I can understand the impulse to want him back.

