Alert: An attorney for trainer Bob Baffert says Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has died after a workout in California

Blue Origin, the private spaceflight program of Amazon's Jeffrey Bezos , will conduct its third human spaceflight on Dec. 11. The flight will include six passengers: Michael Strahan, Laura Shepard Churchley, Evan Dick, Dylan Taylor, Cameron Bess and Lane Bess. The launch is set to occur shortly before 10 a.m....
Veteran anchor Chris Wallace announced on his Sunday show that he's signing off from Fox News after 18 years, and not longer afterward CNN said Wallace was joining its new streaming service, which is expected to debut in early 2022
The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for abortion providers to pursue a federal lawsuit challenging a restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ruling did not deal directly with the ban’s legality, and Texas's law remains intact for now. Rather, the justices determined...
Desperate search and rescue efforts continued Sunday morning as the extent of the damage from a catastrophic series of tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and other states became clear. At least 29 people died after devastating twisters destroyed a candle factory in Kentucky, battered a nursing home in Arkansas, levelled...
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The most dramatic Formula One season in years ended, of course, in one of the most dramatic finishes possible when Max Verstappen snatched the world championship away from Lewis Hamilton with a pass on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP.
(CNN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed his "outrage" Saturday at a Supreme Court decision to allow the Texas six-week abortion ban to remain in effect and said he would use similar legal tactics to tackle gun control in his state. "I am outraged by yesterday's US Supreme Court...
The Group of Seven economic powers have told Russia to “de-escalate” its military buildup near the Ukrainian border, warning that an invasion would have “massive consequences” and inflict severe economic pain on Moscow
(CNN) — "Rust" assistant director David Halls must be interviewed by the New Mexico Environment Department as part of its workplace safety investigation after the shooting on the movie set that killed Halyna Hutchins, according to a subpoena issued by a state judge. Court documents provided to CNN by...
New York (CNN Business) — Kate McKinnon returned to "Saturday Night Live" this week and opened the show portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci. The doctor gave the audience scenarios for how to handle the holidays and the pandemic. "I'm back!" McKinnon's Fauci said during McKinnon's first appearance of the season....
Comments / 0