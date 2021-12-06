ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Alert: An attorney for trainer Bob Baffert says Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has died after a workout in California

bigrapidsnews.com
 6 days ago

SANTA ANITA, Calif. (AP) — An...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

Bryce Young has won the 2021 Hesiman Memorial Trophy. Young was presented with college football's top honor Saturday night during a ceremony on ESPN. This is breaking news. Check back for updates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Hill

Supreme Court allows abortion providers to sue over Texas law

The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for abortion providers to pursue a federal lawsuit challenging a restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ruling did not deal directly with the ban’s legality, and Texas's law remains intact for now. Rather, the justices determined...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Baffert

Comments / 0

Community Policy