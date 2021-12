Thousands of Los Angeles businesses are required to ask patrons to show proof of vaccination before entering various types of venues. In response, Canoga Park Grandi Italiani owner Aron Celnik said he was not making even half of what he used to earn before the start of the pandemic and hiring an employee who would check customer IDs could take a toll on this budget. “They keep putting the screws on us until finally we’re forced to close because we can’t afford to stay open anymore,” Celnik said, adding that the rule comes during the holiday season.

