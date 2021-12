Mississippi State coach Mike Leach did not mince words this week when asked about players skipping bowl games, specifically the availability of projected first-round pick and Bulldogs tackle Charles Cross ahead of his team's Liberty Bowl this month. Last season saw a record number of bowl opt-outs. Several big names already said they would not play in the postseason, including Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux and three defensive starters at the University of Oklahoma.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO