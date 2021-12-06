ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS is on a break for an 'extended period'

By Monica Rivera
 2 days ago

Big Hit Music revealed K-Pop group, BTS , is taking an extended break over the holidays, which started December 6.

“We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019,” the official statement reads. “The period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy.”

Additionally, the break will allow all members to spend time with their families over the holiday season for the first time since the start of their career.

While an official return date has not been stated, the group has plans to tour Seoul in March 2022. Fans are also anticipating a new album that the release says will mark the beginning of a “new chapter,” upon their return.

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so hey can return all the love from fans.”

musictimes.com

BTS Pronounces Extended Period Of Rest: What Are The Singers Up To This Coming Holidays?

It was another year when BigHit Music announced BTS will be taking an "extended period of rest." The official Twitter account of the group's agency, tweeted on Sunday, saying, "We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of 'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - LA' and the '2021 Jingle Ball Tour.'"
Reuters

K-pop band BTS to take extended break ahead of March concert

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - South Korean superstar pop band BTS will take an “extended period of rest” following U.S. appearances this month before returning to the stage in Seoul in March, the group’s management company said. Bighit Music, the group’s management company, said in a statement on Sunday that the...
justjaredjr.com

BTS is Taking a Break to Get 'Re-Inspired' & to 'Recharge'

BTS has made a very big announcement. The K-Pop band’s label announced on Sunday (December 5) that BTS will be taking a break. “We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019, after they complete their official scheduled events of ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA’ and the ’2021 Jingle Ball Tour,’” BTS‘ label Big Hit Music wrote on Twitter.
EW.com

BTS are — now, nobody panic — taking a little break

For the first time since 2019, the members of BTS are taking a little "me time." And it's not like you can blame them. Jin, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V, and Jimin have been going hard for the past two years — in the middle of a pandemic, no less — racking up five consecutive No. 1 singles, their third and fourth consecutive No. 1 albums, a Grammy nomination, and general global domination.
Billboard

BTS Members Launch Individual Instagram Accounts Amid ‘Extended Period of Rest’ Announcement

The K-pop stars will be taking a break from the end of the year until 2022. BTS is using their “extended period of rest” to share tidbits of their life on Instagram. On Monday (Dec. 6), all seven BTS members made individual accounts on the social media app, and have already amassed a significant amount of followers in the few hours their pages have been live.
TODAY.com

BTS members create separate Instagram accounts after announcing break

The members of BTS are taking a big step after announcing their hiatus. After revealing on Sunday that the group is taking time to “recharge,” each member launched their own Instagram accounts. J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V previously shared posts from their official BTS account but now...
Connecticut Post

Permission to Rest: BTS are Taking a Break, But a New Album Is Already in the Works

BTS will finally get some time off, their label, Big Hit, announced on Twitter Sunday, Dec. 5. The “period of rest,” as Big Hit called, will mark the Korean group’s first major break since 2019. It comes after a wildly busy period, during which BTS released a pair of albums (2020’s Be and Map of the Soul: 7) and several Number One singles (“Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance”). The Rolling Stone cover stars also just wrapped a four-night stand at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and performed at the L.A. stop of the Jingle Ball Tour (they even released a holiday remix of “Butter” for good measure).
NBC News

BTS announces hiatus for time to 'recharge'

Superstar K-pop band BTS announced they will be taking an "extended period of rest" after their upcoming shows. The rest time, announced in a tweet on Sunday, is the group's second hiatus since 2019. "We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended...
imdb.com

Saweetie Teases What to Expect During Her MTV EMAs 2021 Hosting Gig

Saweetie has had a great year, and it's only going to get better. For starters, the rapper is hosting the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards this Sunday. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Saweetie before she takes the stage at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and lucky for her fans, the gig sounds like it's going to be well worth the watch. "I think MTV is fun. It's innovative, it's out the box," Saweetie said during the exclusive chat on Thursday, Nov. 11. "And that's the type of artist I am." She continued, "So when I got the call to do it, it was a no brainer." The "Tap In" singer didn't give away...
TVLine

Jennifer Lopez Debuts Marry Me Single 'On My Way' at AMAs — Watch

When the American Music Awards asked Jennifer Lopez if she wanted to perform during Sunday’s ceremony, she said, “I do.” Just three days after the trailer for her buzzy rom-com Marry Me set Twitter ablaze (with questions), Lopez took to the AMAs stage for a performance of the movie’s first single “On My Way.” Lopez began the performance seated in a black gown, from which she soon quick-changed into a wedding dress, complete with a veil. (We do love a theme!) Watch footage of Lopez’s performance, which we’ll replace with an official video if/when it becomes available, below: IM CRYING #JLoAMAs #jlo...
Laredo Morning Times

Watch the Kid Laroi Perform ‘Stay’ for 2021 ARIA Awards

The Kid Laroi performed his hit single “Stay” as part of the ARIA Awards, an annual ceremony put on by the Australian Recording Industry Association. For the punk-inspired performance, the Kid Laroi, who collaborated with Justin Bieber on the recorded version of the single, rocked out in front of a small club audience. The singer was also awarded the trophies for Best Artist and Best Pop Release.
allkpop.com

Select McDonalds in California are going purple to celebrate BTS's concert in Los Angeles

Earlier this year in May, McDonald's held a record-breaking collaboration with the global K-pop act, BTS. McDonald's released the 'BTS Meal,' which included a 10-piece Chicken McNugget order, a medium order of World Famous French Fries, a medium Coke, and special Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by real dipping sauces available at McDonald's locations in South Korea. The collaboration swept up the world by its feet as BTS fans all over the world lined up in front of McDonald's to get their hands on this special meal.
sacramentosun.com

Britney Spears changed the course for women: Lady Gaga

Washington [US], November 21 (ANI): Lady Gaga is all praises for her fellow pop singer Britney Spears. Recently, Spears took to her Instagram Story and shared a video of Gaga responding to a question about the 'Lucky' singer following the termination of her conservatorship after 13 years, reported People. "Thank...
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
The Independent

Woman shows chin infection reportedly caused by kissing a man with beard stubble

A woman has shared a video of the infection she allegedly developed after kissing a man with beard stubble, while joking that she is a “stubble survivor”.On Wednesday, Hannah, who goes by the username @hannahwitts42 on TikTok, uploaded a video showing the effects the stubble had on her chin in response to another user @nebarb who shared a TikTok of her inflamed-looking chin with the caption: “The dry skin beard after kissing a boy with stubble.”In her own video, Hannah shared a series of photos of her own chin, with the first showing the area covered with what appeared to...
