ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

U.S. embassy in Tokyo tweets that foreigners are being stopped by Japanese police in 'suspected racial profiling incidents' after country closed it borders due to Omicron

By Reuters
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

The United States Embassy in Tokyo on Monday warned in a tweet of incidents of suspected racial profiling of non-Japanese by Japanese police.

Japan is a mostly ethnically homogeneous country where some people equate more immigrants with a rise in crime, although foreign labor is increasingly needed to make up for a declining and ageing population.

'The U.S. Embassy has received reports of foreigners stopped and searched by Japanese police in suspected racial profiling incidents. Several were detained, questioned, and searched,' the tweet said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45DVDC_0dFPraHl00
The United States Embassy in Tokyo on Monday warned in a tweet of incidents of suspected racial profiling of non-Japanese by Japanese police.

'U.S. citizens should carry proof of immigration and request consular notification if detained.'

The tweet is an unusual move from the United States, a key Japanese ally.

A U.S. Embassy spokesperson said the embassy had nothing further to add to the tweet, and the National Police Agency could not immediately comment.

Asked about the U.S. embassy warning, top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said only that police question suspicious individuals based on various factors but that those decisions are not based on a person's ethnicity or nationality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAykJ_0dFPraHl00
The U.S. embassy in Tokyo warned Americans to 'carry proof of immigration and request consular notification if detained'

A week ago, Japan closed its borders to all non-resident foreigners in one of the strongest global measures taken to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Naomi Kawahara, founder of advocacy group Japan for Black Lives, said racial profiling by Japanese police was nothing new, particularly for foreigners or mixed-race Japanese people of color.

'I had a friend who was questioned by police more than 30 times in the six years that he lived here,' she told Reuters of her African-American friend, who left Japan a few years ago.

'Sometimes it was in front of his house, as he was about to walk his dog.'

Comments / 27

Lou Peronard
4d ago

migrants do bring more crime....just take a look here....it's there country they are free to question who they will...not every country wants to be like us.

Reply
6
Larry Sabin
5d ago

Many Japanese are rabidly racist toward non Japanese or mixed raced people, and highly discriminatory.

Reply(3)
9
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean soldiers face punishment for calling South Korea by its official name

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The North Korean military will severely punish two soldiers for referring to South Korea by an abbreviation of its official name, which is essentially a political statement that recognizes the legitimacy of the government in Seoul, military sources in the North told RFA.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#U S Embassy#Police#Racial Profiling#Omicron#The United States Embassy#Non Japanese#The U S Embassy#Black Lives#Reuters#African American
Cosmopolitan

North Korean student sentenced to death for smuggling copies of Squid Game

A student in North Korea has been sentenced death for smuggling copies of Netflix's hit series, Squid Game, into the country. The student is believed to have smuggled the prohibited series into the Communist state from China on a concealed USB drive, and sources say he's due to be executed by firing squad – one of the brutal ways players of the fictionalised game are killed in the series.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Satellite spots Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in the Taiwan Strait prompting renewed fears that conflict could break out amid soaring tensions in the busy shipping lane

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine travelling through the Taiwan Strait has sparked fears of open conflict breaking out amid soaring tensions over Beijing's aggression towards the democratically-ruled island. Submarine expert H.I. Sutton identified the vessel as a surfacing Chinese Type-94 ballistic missile submarine in a satellite image taken on Monday. The...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
dallassun.com

Japanese Government will press ahead with relocation of US airbase in Okinawa

Tokyo [Japan], November 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The Japanese government will not change its plans to relocate the United States Marine Corps Air Station Futenma (MCAS Futenma) in Okinawa, as the current location poses a threat to the base, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday. MCAS Futenma is considered the...
POLITICS
New York Post

Migrants trekking through Mexico stop traffic en route to US border

Hundreds of migrants traveling north through Mexico brought traffic to a standstill Thursday, blocking an important highway between Mexico City and the east-central state of Puebla, witnesses say. The migrants — many accompanied by children and carrying backpacks and other items — were spotted walking between cars and trucks along...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Japan lawmakers visit Yasukuni Shrine, South Korea protests

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Nearly 100 Japanese lawmakers from several political parties visited the controversial Yasukuni Shrine for war dead in Tokyo on Tuesday, prompting the South Korean government to express "deep concern and regret". The shrine is seen by Seoul and Beijing as a symbol of Japan's past...
ADVOCACY
Seattle Times

Japan shuts borders to foreigners in response to omicron variant

Three weeks after reopening its borders to a limited number of foreigners newly arriving in the country, Japan is slamming shut again amid growing fears of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Monday that the country would take emergency measures for at least...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

U.S. tightens travel rules as more countries secure borders to quell Omicron

WASHINGTON/TOKYO (Reuters) -Air travellers to the United States https://www.reuters.com/world/us-tightens-covid-19-travel-rules-countries-race-quell-omicron-threat-2021-12-01 will face tougher COVID-19 testing rules and other countries tightened border controls on Wednesday to try to slow the spread of the Omicron variant that Nigeria said had been circulating weeks earlier than thought. Retrospective tests on confirmed COVID-19 infections in...
TRAVEL
yourmileagemayvary.net

More Countries Closing Borders Due To Omicron Variant

The Omicron variant of COVID has been designated as a “variant of concern” by the WHO. That designation makes it the World Heath Organization’s most serious of a Coronovirus variant. On Sunday, the U.N. health agency’s statement about Omicron boiled down to “It’s not clear if Omnicron is more transmissible...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

270K+
Followers
8K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy