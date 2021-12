DARIEN — A crash on Interstate 95 south in Darien on Monday afternoon has traffic backed up in the area, according to the state Department of Transportation. The agency reported the collision involving a tractor-trailer and two vehicles on the highway’s southbound lanes between exits 13 and 11 around 12:45 p.m. The right and center lanes are closed between those exits as crews work to clear the crash site.

DARIEN, CT ・ 12 DAYS AGO