Healthcare IT Today Editorial Calendar

Babyscripts, the leading virtual care platform for managing obstetrics, announced today that additional investors have joined its Series B funding raise, adding $7.5M with investments from Cigna Ventures, Texas Medical Center Venture Fund and Atlantic Health System, bringing the Series B raise to $19M to date. The investment is expected to accelerate the roll out of Babyscripts Virtual Maternity Care solution to providers across the U.S., enabling access to end-to-end maternity care across health populations, as well as the development of models specifically designed for payers. Babyscripts has raised a total of $37M to date.
Comments / 0