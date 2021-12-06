ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Healthcare IT Today Editorial Calendar

healthcareittoday.com
 2 days ago

Since 2005, Healthcare IT Today has been providing readers...

www.healthcareittoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

GE Healthcare Names New 3.0T MRI System For Today’s Healthcare Heroes

GE Healthcare is proud to unveil SIGNA Heroi, a new 3.0T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system named in honor of all the healthcare workers who continue caring for our global community amidst COVID-19 pandemic. Offering new workflows and AIR Recon DL enhancements, SIGNA Hero is designed to help those on the frontlines meet today’s most pressing needsii. With better image quality, enhanced workflows, increased productivity, improved patient comfort and greater sustainability, SIGNA Hero aims to make challenging exams simpler, turning “difficult” to “routine.”
MISSOURI STATE
healthcareittoday.com

Could 2022 Be The Year Telehealth Breaks Out of Its Silo?

While telehealth use has made tremendous gains since the emergence of COVID, the technology still sits largely on the sidelines. Telehealth visits are now widely available, but the providers offering these visits aren’t adding new capabilities or even integrating the technology into their overall workflow. In theory, telehealth consults could...
HEALTH
healthcareittoday.com

Fortive to Acquire Provation, a Leading Healthcare Workflow Software Provider

Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. to acquire Provation Software, Inc. (“Provation”), a leading provider of clinical workflow software solutions used in hospitals and ASCs, for $1.425 billion. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the end of the year.
SOFTWARE
healthcareittoday.com

Providing A Unique Patient Experience Beyond Lifestyle Meds: The New DTC Healthcare Opportunity

The following is a guest article by Cathy Tie, Founder of Locke Bio. While many existing healthcare enterprises are exploring DTC telehealth and telepharmacy services of their own, nailing down exactly which innovations will help them find success can be challenging – which is why understanding how to bridge that gap is key when starting or accelerating the growth of a telehealth brand seeking to step outside the “lifestyle” umbrella.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Editorial Calendar#Healthcare
healthcareittoday.com

Launching a Healthcare Startup Begins with Connecting to Healthcare APIs

The following is a guest article by Troy Bannister, CEO and co-founder of Particle Health. For many health tech founders, there’s nothing more exciting than working at scale. It’s incredibly rewarding to build a solution that can positively affect thousands (or millions) of people at once. And as we say at Particle Health, you can’t scale over fax!
HEALTH
healthleadersmedia.com

Scripps, Microsoft Bring Digital Health to Bear on Pregnancy

The Scripps Research Digital Trials Center is partnerning with a wide range of digital health companies and stakeholders in a PowerMom consortium, aimed at using innovative technology to help monitor new and soon-to-be moms. The Scripps Research Digital Trials Center is partnering with Microsoft in a new consortium aimed at improving research and care for new and impending mothers.
BUSINESS
Wired UK

The Innovators Working to Reinvent Healthcare

In September 2021 leading experts from the world of healthcare and beyond gathered (virtually) for WIRED Health:Tech, our annual conference that explores the technologies driving the future of patient care. Here are some of the remarkable stories shared on the day. The creators of the groundbreaking mRNA Covid-19 vaccine were...
CANCER
MedCity News

The Cambrian explosion driving digital health and digital transformation

The digitalization of the patient journey has accelerated significantly in the past 18 months. There is now an expanded range of digital engagement touchpoints and a significant increase in the number of solution providers who claim to have a unique ability to address the opportunities. Terms like “digital front door” and “patient engagement solution” have become catch-all phrases to define the offerings for any number of startups and early-stage companies. We now have a vast ecosystem of similar-sounding startups, often with overlapping capabilities.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
healthcareittoday.com

Health Equity – Healthcare IT Today Podcast Episode 76

For the 76th episode of the Healthcare IT Podcast, we’re talking about Health Equity. This is one of the most important topics we’ve been talking about lately. COVID-19 definitely highlighted many of the inequities that exist in healthcare. In this episode, we dive into how we look at Health Equity and share some of the conversations we’ve heard about health equity at the conferences we’ve attended. We also talk about how the conversation has changed and evolved. Plus, we look at technologies impact on health equity for good and bad. Finally, we talk about how technology can be used to improve access or address inequities.
HEALTH
healthcareittoday.com

Bridging the Gap Between Legacy Applications and New Technologies in Healthcare

Legacy applications have served Healthcare organizations for years; however, these applications are causing problems executives must address. Some of these issues include licensing, support and reliability, enhanced data retention requirements and security problems. Sunsetting these applications is not simple and straightforward though and several factors must be considered when identifying which applications and supporting infrastructure must be updated.
TECHNOLOGY
healthcareittoday.com

Population Health Management for Providers, Payers, and Pharmacies

As so many parts of healthcare move to value based care, I’m coming to the realization that everyone in healthcare is going to have to enhance their skills when it comes to population health management. In some ways, this is powered by the explosion of healthcare data and the technology and communication tools that make population health a reality. Could you really do population health at scale effectively on technology from 20 years ago with data stuck in paper charts? I don’t think you could, but we can today. The technology and data is there to improve population health at scale. There’s a lot of work to be done to make it effective, but the work has begun and is starting to make an impact.
HEALTH SERVICES
beautypackaging.com

L’Oréal Partners with Climate Tech Company BreezoMeter

L’Oréal has entered a new multi-year research and tech partnership with BreezoMeter, a climate tech company. Based in Israel, BreezoMeter’s main goal is to improve the health and safety of billions of people worldwide by providing accurate and actionable environmental data and insights. Through this multi-year partnership, L’Oréal and BreezoMeter...
SKIN CARE
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
Silicon Republic

Dublin-based &Open to create 100 new jobs by end of 2022

&Open, which recently raised $7.2m in funding, has seen demand for its gifting services skyrocket over the past year. Online gifting platform &Open will create more than 100 new jobs over the next year to facilitate further expansion into Europe and the US. The Dublin-headquartered company aims to have a total headcount of 160 by the end of 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
pulse2.com

Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ: AHPI) increased by over 35% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ: AHPI) increased by over 35% pre-market today. There are no company-specific reports from the company so it appears there are external factors at play.
STOCKS
The Guardian

Editorial Administrator

Springer Healthcare is a full service agency and leading publisher of medical educational products for the healthcare community, and forms part of Springer Nature, one of the world’s leading global scientific and medical publishers. We're looking for an Editorial Administrator in the Tattenhall (Chester) office to work as part of the Adis Rapid+ Journal Publishing team, who are responsible for publishing a portfolio of clinical journals.The successful candidate will be providing crucial scientific administrative support to the publishing team in order to ensure the successful and timely online publication of journals published by Adis Rapid+. There may be opportunities for personal development and for progression into a range of different areas of journal publishing in the future.
JOBS
healthcareittoday.com

Babyscripts Raises $7.5M in Additional Series B Funding

Babyscripts, the leading virtual care platform for managing obstetrics, announced today that additional investors have joined its Series B funding raise, adding $7.5M with investments from Cigna Ventures, Texas Medical Center Venture Fund and Atlantic Health System, bringing the Series B raise to $19M to date. The investment is expected to accelerate the roll out of Babyscripts Virtual Maternity Care solution to providers across the U.S., enabling access to end-to-end maternity care across health populations, as well as the development of models specifically designed for payers. Babyscripts has raised a total of $37M to date.
ECONOMY
Mount Vernon News

Community Calendar

Knox Public Health has posted a notice on vaccine availability that will be updated regularly as conditions change. Anyone 5 and older is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine; third-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations are currently available. Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to check eligibility and available sites. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination in Knox County, call 740-399-8008.
KNOX COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy