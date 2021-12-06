Healthcare IT Today Editorial Calendar

As so many parts of healthcare move to value based care, I’m coming to the realization that everyone in healthcare is going to have to enhance their skills when it comes to population health management. In some ways, this is powered by the explosion of healthcare data and the technology and communication tools that make population health a reality. Could you really do population health at scale effectively on technology from 20 years ago with data stuck in paper charts? I don’t think you could, but we can today. The technology and data is there to improve population health at scale. There’s a lot of work to be done to make it effective, but the work has begun and is starting to make an impact.

