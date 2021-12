He's busy making a list, and checking it twice this time of year. Santa will take a brief break for two special days touring New Hartford New York. According to the New Hartford Fire Department, Santa Claus has sent a special letter saying that he loved touring the town and village so much last year by truck, that he wants to come back again. The difference for 2021, he won't be doing it just for one day, but this time for 2021 two days.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO