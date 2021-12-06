Copper River Highway avalanche hazard increased this week
By Steve "Hoots" Whitsoe
Outlook: The hazard will remain elevated through Tuesday. Above Tree Line: HIGH Avoid steep western aspects. Tree Line: HIGH Avoid steep western aspects. Below Tree Line: CONSIDERABLE Beware of roof slides and avoid large paths. A large storm continues to...
A giant storm system is expected to hit Colorado, Utah, Iowa, and several other states this week, according to the National Weather Service. It's expected to pass through the Rockies and Great Lakes, bringing several inches of snow to many regions.
DENVER (CBS4) – After weeks with little to no snow in the mountains of Colorado a strong storm moving in from the Pacific Northwest promises to bring an extended period of high wind and heavy snow starting late Wednesday night and lasting through most of Friday. Some places will experience a prolonged period of wind speeds in excess of 25 mph with gusts between 45 and 60 mph.
Forecasters say two storm systems are on their way to Northern California, bringing the most severe weather seen in weeks to the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the higher elevations of the northern Sierra for Wednesday night into Thursday evening. Unsettled weather is expected to continue into next week with another system brewing as soon as Sunday night. Next week becomes very interesting as the storms keep coming. Beginning Sunday night, a series of wet and cold storms are forecast to move in bringing inches of snow and feet of fresh snow. As of Tuesday morning, the forecast calls for rain and snow chances every day next week with some embedded stronger storms and sustained wet weather.
The bulk of the snow will fall on Thursday but it will linger into the morning hours on Friday. Before the storm moves out Friday afternoon many mountain areas will see snow totals...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several days of wet weather are in store for Northern California.
National Weather Service forecasts show periods of light to moderate rain in the valley starting Wednesday night. The Sierra is also expected to see periods of moderate to heavy snow.
Periods of wet weather are forecast to continue at least through early next week. Mountain snow & Valley rain return tonight-Thursday. Dry & colder weather are forecast for the weekend, then wetter weather is likely Sunday-early next week. Stay tuned for forecast updates! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VFInjwSWO5
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 8, 2021
Snow levels are expected to start around the...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. It will be cold and sunny today with temperatures warming into the 50s tomorrow. We’ll have a chance at some light rain early tomorrow morning. Winter Storm Watches have been posted for the northern few tiers of counties of the state for snowfall. You shouldn’t be surprised to see some spots upwards of 5-6”.
Weather warnings remain in place for parts of Ireland as Storm Barra begins to subside. The storm caused damage across the island over the course of Tuesday and into Wednesday, with thousands of homes still without electricity. While Wednesday afternoon was calmer in many parts of the country, high winds...
TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – The winter storm that brought snow to Colorado’s high country earlier this week left residents in several mountain communities excited. In what has been a very dry late 2021, places like Telluride cheered the arrival of a fresh blanket of snow.
“Hello Winter, so nice to see you again!” wrote the folks at Visit Telluride on their Facebook page on Tuesday.
That celebration should get a little bigger in the upcoming days. Meteorologist Ashton Altieri projects that the San Juan Mountains and other mountain areas west of Vail could get between 12 and 36 inches of snow.
(credit: CBS)
Telluride Ski Resort opened last Friday. They posted a tweet that said in part “We’re under a winter storm watch through Friday!”
There were some great turns to be had yesterday! @findopensnow is calling for 20” plus in the next five days and we’re under a winter storm watch through Friday! ❄️❄️#tellurideskiresort #discovertelluride Skier: @bennisolomon Photo: @rafaelo_infante pic.twitter.com/GTasZwX3qx
— Telluride Ski Resort (@Telluride) December 8, 2021
DENVER (CBS4) – All of Colorado’s 27 larger ski areas will get snow in the coming days while Denver struggles to get the first accumulating snow of the season about 7 weeks later than normal.
The storm will initially arrive Wednesday night with snow spreading across the mountains mainly west of the Continental Divide. The snow will then spread east across all mountain areas on Thursday followed by the heaviest snow arriving late Thursday into Friday. The snow will end in the high country by late Friday night so it will be a 48 hour storm.
The highest snow totals in the state...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The runs at Steamboat Ski Resort are showing a lack of snow and warm temperatures are keeping the snowmaking guns from making up the difference. The warm, dry spell that’s cast a shadow over some ski areas so far this season in Colorado is about to end.
(credit: CBS)
A big change for the mountains includes a lot of snow this week. The forecast is also changing for the Front Range, which has been experiencing warmer and drier than average conditions. The first measurable snowfall in the Denver metro area is about 7 weeks late.
(credit: CBS)
Steamboat is only...
Winter weather alerts are posted for many mountain regions of Colorado as a potent storm is forecast to move across the state. This storm could drop upwards of 3 feet of snow and will pack winds of 50 mph. First off, if you have travel plans in the mountains between...
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – With potentially feet of snow expected in some areas of Colorado’s mountains, the threat of snow slides will increase. On Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued an Avalanche Watch through Friday.
Forecasters say their biggest concern is the snow that has stuck around through weeks of dry weather. It’s become granular and will become an unstable base for the new snow expected to fall.
(credit: CBS)
“Anytime we get new snow on top of that. We’re starting to see avalanches. Right now they’re fairly small but as the winter progresses it’s going to change,” said Dr. Ethan...
