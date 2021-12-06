The Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association Announces 2022 Award Recipients

The family-run, organic and biodynamic Oregon winery has acquired both the storied Chehalem Mountain Vineyard, and ArborBrook Vineyard & tasting room. Newberg, Oregon (December 9, 2021) — Cooper Mountain Vineyards, the first certified biodynamic winery in the Pacific Northwest, is growing where it’s planted with two significant acquisitions in the Willamette Valley. Founded by Dr. Robert Gross, a natural medical practitioner and early proponent of holistic viticulture, and his wife Corrine Gross, the winery is now run by their daughter, Barbara Gross. Cooper Mountain has built a national reputation since its founding in 1978 for crafting highly rated, approachable, affordable Willamette Valley wines, which also happen to be organic and biodynamic. Cooper Mountain is expanding its sustainable footprint to a total of 325 acres with the purchase of the Chehalem Mountain Vineyard, home to some of the Willamette Valley’s oldest Pinot Noir vines (planted over 50 years ago), and ArborBrook Vineyard and tasting room.
