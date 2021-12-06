ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association Announces 2022 Award Recipients

Cover picture for the articleThe Board of Directors of the Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association is pleased to announce the 2022 recipients of its Monteith Wine Bowl Trophy, Wine Grape Productivity Tray, and Birchenall Award. These awards are presented annually for excellence in increasing the quality of wine produced on the East Coast and throughout the...

wineindustryadvisor.com

Premium Port Wines Announces Hugh Symington as Marketing & Communications Manager

Premium Port Wines, the US importer of leading Port producer Symington Family Estates, is pleased to announce that Hugh Symington, 5th generation family member, has been promoted to Marketing & Communications Manager. As the head of the department, Symington brings a new perspective and energy to all aspects of marketing, overseeing US brand communications and development. Premium Port Wines is Symington Family Estates’ primary US importing company, founded in 1985.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com

James Beard Foundation Releases Winter 2021 Survey Results on Health of the Restaurant Industry This Season

Chef and restaurant owner survey respondents cite staffing, higher operational costs, and lower revenue as the top three challenges facing restaurants. (December 8, 2021) – The James Beard Foundation unveils results from its Winter 2021 Survey, which polled their network of chefs and restaurant owners on the health of their business and the top challenges the restaurant industry is facing this winter. The survey also explores chefs and restaurateurs’ thoughts regarding how their businesses could survive the winter season amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Ultimate findings show that restaurants face a precarious future heading into the winter season. While many restaurants are more confident in their business’s survivability than they were in 2020, independent restaurants nationwide are still at risk of closing.
RESTAURANTS
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Gulf Coast Attractions Association selects tourism award recipient

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Attractions Association recognized Woody Bailey as the recipient of the organization’s annual ‘Don Jacobs Tourism Award.’. Woody Bailey is the vice chair and executive director of Cruisin’ the Coast. Cruisin’ the Coast began in 1996 as a festival to celebrate antique, classic, and hot rod vehicles, nostalgic music, and related events.
POLITICS
TheHorse.com

Coyote Rock Ranch Veterinary Scholarship Recipients Announced

Four aspiring horse doctors currently in their fourth year of exceptional veterinary school performance are the 2021 recipients of $75,000 Coyote Rock Ranch Veterinary Scholarships. The Foundation for the Horse presented the awards Dec. 7 during the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) 67th Annual Convention in Nashville, Tennessee. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
Detroit News

6 Michigan wines recognized with national award

Six Michigan wines won top honors in the annual Jefferson Cup Invitational, considered among the most notable wine competitions in the country. Three white wines from Aurora Cellars, a family-owned boutique winery on the Leelanau Peninsula, garnered Jefferson Cups, the highest award in the invite-only competition. Aurora’s winning wines were its 2020 Dry Riesling, 2020 Grüner Veltliner and its 2020 Medium Sweet Gewurztraminer. Those wines competed in the white vinifera wine category (Old World grapes such as Chardonnay and Pinot Grigio).
MICHIGAN STATE
wineindustryadvisor.com

Virginia Wineries Association Announces Industry Achievement Award-Winners

Honors given to five recipients at VWA Annual Conference in November. November 30th – Richmond, Va. – During the Virginia Wineries Association’s 2021 Annual Conference & Meeting in November, recipients were recognized for their achievements and contributions to the Virginia Wine industry. Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring, VWA President George Hodson and VWA Treasurer Mitzi Batterson led the program in honoring the award-winners. The following awards were presented:
AGRICULTURE
wineindustryadvisor.com

Winesellers, Ltd. Appointed as Exclusive USA Importer of OTU Estate Wines

Award-winning importer Winesellers, Ltd. announces the partnership as the exclusive USA importer for OTU Estate Wines. OTU Estate, which now produces Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Rosé and Pinot Gris with Hawkes Bay Chardonnay complimenting the range, is located directly south of Marlborough, in the Awatere Valley; the coolest and driest of Marlborough’s three sub-regions. Situated at the edge of the ocean where exposed cliffs and untamed coastline meets the OTU Estate vineyard blocks, the growing season this far south is longer, with high sunshine hours and extended ripening, allowing for a perfect balance of intense flavour, delicious acidity and ideal ripeness at harvest.
ECONOMY
wineindustryadvisor.com

Santa Fe Spirits Now Available for Purchase Online

SANTA FE, New Mexico (December 9, 2021) —Santa Fe Spirits is now shipping six of its craft spirits directly to consumers’ doors in 41 states in the U.S. using the Big Thirst e-commerce platform. Until now, fans of the award-winning Colkegan Whiskies, Wheeler’s Gin, Apple Brandy, and Atapiño Liqueur could only purchase these spirits at the distillery tasting room and at select retailers in New Mexico, and 9 other states.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Cooper Mountain Vineyards Announces a Major Expansion in the Willamette Valley

The family-run, organic and biodynamic Oregon winery has acquired both the storied Chehalem Mountain Vineyard, and ArborBrook Vineyard & tasting room. Newberg, Oregon (December 9, 2021) — Cooper Mountain Vineyards, the first certified biodynamic winery in the Pacific Northwest, is growing where it’s planted with two significant acquisitions in the Willamette Valley. Founded by Dr. Robert Gross, a natural medical practitioner and early proponent of holistic viticulture, and his wife Corrine Gross, the winery is now run by their daughter, Barbara Gross. Cooper Mountain has built a national reputation since its founding in 1978 for crafting highly rated, approachable, affordable Willamette Valley wines, which also happen to be organic and biodynamic. Cooper Mountain is expanding its sustainable footprint to a total of 325 acres with the purchase of the Chehalem Mountain Vineyard, home to some of the Willamette Valley’s oldest Pinot Noir vines (planted over 50 years ago), and ArborBrook Vineyard and tasting room.
NEWBERG, OR
blackchronicle.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: The states offering new checks and financial aid

Stimulus checks were sent out to millions of people in the United States of America during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, with these payments coming from federal government. Now that state governments are the ones providing financial aid, people are wondering what benefits are available where they live. Some states are offering a fourth stimulus check, while other states have alternative options.
POLITICS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Afternoon Brief, December 9th

As the climate crisis intensifies, the wine industry is increasingly vulnerable and growers across the world are scrambling to find solutions…. A brand built on transforming the industry, leading by example, and cultivating community—”one delicious glass of wine at a time.” | WIA Featured Article by Chasity Cooper…
ECONOMY
wineindustryadvisor.com

Willamette Valley Vineyards Adopts Overtime Phase-in Schedule

– Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ: WVVI & WVVIP), a leading producer of Pinot Noir in Oregon, will adopt the same phase-in schedule of time-and-a-half for overtime work by agricultural employees beginning January 2022 as adopted by the State of Washington Legislature. Additionally, as an emergency measure, the company announced that hourly agricultural workers will receive a CPI (Consumer Price Index) increase in their base wage of 6.2 percent. This action is effective on January 1st for these workers prior to and earlier than the company’s annual compensation review to be held in May.
AGRICULTURE
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Vaccinated Make Up Nearly 80 Percent of COVID-19 Omicron Cases

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, almost 80 percent of the known Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 are vaccinated. So far, there are 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Six of the people infected by the latest variant previously were infected with COVID-19. The fully vaccinated make up the largest portion of Omicron cases in America,
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wineindustryadvisor.com

Boisset Adds Rutherford’s Elizabeth Spencer Winery to Its Family-Owned Collection

Acquisition includes Elizabeth Spencer’s Rutherford destination, wine portfolio and tasting room located in a historic 1872 Post Office building on Rutherford Cross Road. ST. HELENA, CA (December 8th, 2021) – The Boisset family today announces the addition of Elizabeth Spencer Winery in Rutherford in Napa Valley to its collection of wineries and destinations. Boisset’s purchase includes the Elizabeth Spencer wine portfolio of small-production wines from Napa, Sonoma, and Mendocino, and its location on the Rutherford Cross Road, where the historic 1872 Post Office building welcomes guests into a boutique tasting room, outdoor gardens, and studio.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Robin and Andrea McBride—Committed to Innovation and Accessibility

A brand built on transforming the industry, leading by example, and cultivating community—”one delicious glass of wine at a time.”. You’ve more than likely learned of their story reading one of their many news features, or perhaps listening to their two-part episode on Guy Raz’s How I Built This podcast: two sisters who grew up on opposite sides of the globe find each other and then go into the business of making wine together. Since its inception in 2005, Robin and Andrea McBride have built a business that is now the largest Black-owned wine company in the United States. The McBride Sisters Collection currently consists of four styles of wines: the inaugural Reserve Wines, SHE CAN, Black Girl Magic Wines, and their name’s sake collection—each with their own unique characteristics that showcase the sisters’ personal story and passion for wine.
LIFESTYLE
wineindustryadvisor.com

Foley Family Wines Acquires Chateau St. Jean in Kenwood

– Foley Family Wines today announced the acquisition of Chateau St. Jean winery from Treasury Wine Estates. Chateau St. Jean is located in Kenwood, California, which lies along Highway 12 within the picturesque Valley of the Moon. Founded in 1973, the winery is widely known as a pioneer in the production of single-vineyard Chardonnay wines from Sonoma County, as well as for its flagship Bordeaux blend, Cinq Cépages—the first Sonoma wine ever to win “Wine of the Year” from Wine Spectator.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

