Global businesses have high expectations from Big data - data that can uncover even the most safely hidden patterns. Legacy infrastructures are helpless in the face of technological advancements such as data lakes and analytics platforms. Traditional database architecture is still used to handle the tight integration of similar structured data types, the diversity in the stored data cripples the local parameters. A cloud-based data warehouse architecture is the most efficient use of data warehouse resources. Cloud data architectures include the rules, models, and policies that describe the way data is gathered and stored in the cloud within an organization.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO