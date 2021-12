Some Android users have been unable to call the emergency services in the United States due to a bug in Google’s code.“I got off a phone call with my mom, and proceeded to dial 911 just by typing and calling on my pixel”, one Reddit user who was using a Pixel 3 wrote.“My phone got stuck immediately after one ring and I was unable to do anything other than click through apps with an emergency phone call running in the background. This is all while the phone informed me that it had sent my location to emergency services.”In a reply...

