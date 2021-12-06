Reaper UAV crashes on runway during take off at Holloman AFB
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Air Force officials announced that an MQ-9 Reaper UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) crashed Monday morning at Holloman Air Force Base.
According to officials, the Reaper crashed just before 8 A.M. Monday morning on one of Holloman’s runways.
Base first responders are still on scene, and no injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
Officials said the incident is under investigation, and access to the base has not been impacted.
The MQ-9 Reaper is an “armed, multi-mission, medium-altitude, long-endurance remotely piloted aircraft,” that have seen extensive use in Afghanistan, and other missions around the world.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.
Comments / 0