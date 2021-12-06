Stopping School Violence

Michiganders are mourning the loss of four students after this week's school shooting at Oxford High School, and advocates say measures to tackle the epidemic of gun violence are long overdue. The Oakland County prosecutor announced Wednesday the accused gunman, a 15-year-old student, will be charged with first-degree murder and...
A high school teacher in Iowa was arrested for allegedly leaving handwritten notes threatening to commit violence at her school. Authorities accused Katrina Phelan, 37, of leaving four notes around Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs. Some of the notes were discovered by her students, while Phelan alerted school officials to others.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents spoke up Tuesday at a community meeting about violence within Columbus City Schools. The district said this is a problem nationwide and these conversations within the community are crucial. Parents had several concerns and ways they believe violence in schools can be stopped. There were about...
More than a dozen Michigan school districts closed due to threats that emerged on social media in the wake of Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School. Students in Hazel Park Community Schools are being encouraged to reach out to a trusted adult if they see or hear something “that doesn’t seem right.”
Over 700,000 children have been impacted by school closures due to often brutal violence in Cameroon, according to an analysis released by the UN humanitarian arm, OCHA, on Thursday. Two out of three schools are closed in the North-West and South-West regions of the country. On 24 November, four children and one...
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - It was late October when the Bedford Schools Administration, in consultation with the Bedford Police Department, made the decision to shut down the high school after multiple fights inside and outside of the school threatened the safety of students and teachers. District officials ultimately decided to...
Regarding “Accused serial killer pleads not guilty to federal charge in St. Louis” (Nov. 23): It seems like, every day, we hear of a new act of violence in St. Louis. How do we understand this culture of violence and take steps to address it?. Researchers suggest the answer can...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver, police, and city school leaders met Wednesday to discuss tackling juvenile violence in the community. The mayor mentioned in an interview he was scheduling the meeting to figure out ways to keep the youth from being behind bars. “Involving our youth in...
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In just the past two months, Ocala police alone responded to at least six gun related incidents - two of them involved teenagers. It’s quickly becoming part of the regular routine. In Oxford, MI at least four students are dead. In Meriden, CT students are found...
It’s inevitable that after every school shooting media headlines and social media posts emerge about what caused the perpetrator(s) to engage in such violence. In many cases, people are quick to say a school shooting was the result of the perpetrator(s) being bullied or having mental health issues. Additionally, we often see articles where the blame is pointed at the parents of the perpetrator(s), either for ignoring warning signs or for allowing access to firearms.
...
Although public opinion polls state that 57% of Americans would prefer increased gun legislation, our legislators do nothing. It obviously is a multifaceted problem. But what does it say about our leaders who accept the normalization of school, church and public gathering places that look away from these tragedies?. A...
OSHA documents show how crane fell on West Louisville home in April. The crane crashed on to the roof of a home on Plato Terrace on April 8. Lost in the mail, daughter’s search for her mother’s ashes may end in court. Updated: 6 hours ago. A year later, the...
D.C. officials announced Friday they will expand a program that hires community members to monitor children on their way to and from school in hopes that it will stop conflict before it potentially becomes violent. The $4.3 million expansion to the “Safe Passage” program will allow community-based organizations to hire...
A 15-year-old sophomore school shooter committed a senseless act of violence at Oxford High School on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Eleven people were shot, three students died from their injuries and the rest were critically injured. A fourth student died the next day. The shooting at Oxford was the 27th mass murder of 2021 in the United States.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A freshman at Oakridge High School is accused of making a threat against the district. The freshman made a threat against Oakridge Public Schools, the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The sheriff’s office has sent the case to the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office for possible charges.
DES MOINES, Iowa — "It's the fact that there needs to be school resource officers 24/7 in those buildings," said Des Moines Public Schools parent Lindsay LaGrange. Violent brawls have almost become commonplace in schools throughout the district according to families and students. Some now planning to go before the...
Comments / 0