COVID-19: Long Island's Number Of Cases, Infection Rate Both Increase Again

There have now been more than 7,000 COVID-19-related fatalities on Long Island since the pandemic began as the average positive infection rate of those tested for the virus inches closer to 6 percent.

Over the weekend, the average seven-day positive infection rate on Long Island continued climbing, from 5.83 percent on Thursday, Dec. 2 to 5.95 percent in the latest update from the state Department of Health on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Statewide, the positivity rate dipped slightly, down to 4.84 percent during the same time period.

More than 2,000 new infections were confirmed on Long Island in the latest update, with 1,112 (260,452 total) new cases in Suffolk and 926 (230,124 total) new cases in Nassau.

Each of the state's 10 regions now has a positive infection rate above 2.25 percent, while two are over 10 percent, causing concern for some hospitals that have been overwhelmed by new cases.

Forty new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, including one each in Nassau and Suffolk as the death toll rose to 3,339 and 3,698, respectively, since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Western New York: 11.10 percent (down .05 percent from the previous day);

Finger Lakes: 10.32 percent (down .26 percent);

North Country: 8.86 percent (down .36 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 8.49 percent (down .25 percent);

Central New York: 8.11 percent (up .13 percent);

Capital Region: 7.61 percent (down .44 percent);

Southern Tier: 6.03 percent (down .47 percent);

Long Island : 5.95 percent (up .05 percent);

: 5.95 percent (up .05 percent); Hudson Valley: 4.51 percent (up .14 percent);

New York City: 2.26 percent (up .01 percent).

Each region's 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

Thursday, Dec. 2: 60.31 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 3: 66.51 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 4: 69.71 new cases.

Central New York

Thursday, Dec. 2: 56.08 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 3: 61.60 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 4: 70.04 new cases.

Finger Lakes

Thursday, Dec. 2: 66.75 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 3: 73.51 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 4: 78.63 new cases.

Long Island

Thursday, Dec. 2: 47.44 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 3: 52.50 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 4: 55.64 new cases.

Hudson Valley

Thursday, Dec. 2: 33.17 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 3: 36.88 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 4: 40.14 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

Thursday, Dec. 2: 70.77 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 3: 77.18 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 4: 82.28 new cases.

New York City

Thursday, Dec. 2: 20.42 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 3: 20.44 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 4: 24.03 new cases.

North Country

Thursday, Dec. 2: 68.40 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 3: 73.75 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 4: 77.88 new cases.

Southern Tier

Thursday, Dec. 2: 63.26 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 3: 71.33 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 4: 79.30 new cases.

Western New York

Thursday, Dec. 2: 73.06 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 3: 80.43 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 4: 84.47 new cases.

New York State

Thursday, Dec. 2: 39.73 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 3: 43.81 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 4: 46.93 new cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Monday, Dec. 6:

Brookhaven: 78,578;

Islip: 61,888;

Babylon: 36,768;

Huntington: 29,753;

Smithtown: 19,701;

Southampton: 7,768;

Riverhead: 4,683;

East Hampton: 2,301;

Southold: 2,077;

Shelter Island: 97.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau have been recorded in:

Levittown: 7,650;

Hempstead: 5,890;

Hicksville: 5,716;

Freeport: 5,329;

Valley Stream: 5,119;

East Meadow: 5,105;

Oceanside: 4,578;

Elmont: 4,374;

Long Beach: 4,297;

Franklin Square: 4,257;

Glen Cove: 3,775;

Uniondale: 3,419;

Massapequa: 3,368;

Woodmere: 3,198;

Rockville Centre: 3,222;

Baldwin: 3,084;

North Massapequa: 2,882;

Wantagh: 2,872;

North Bellmore: 2,740;

Plainview: 2,786;

West Hempstead: 2,727;

Merrick: 2,694;

East Massapequa: 2,669;

Garden City: 2,588;

Massapequa Park: 2,546;

Lynbrook: 2,504;

Mineola: 2,489;

Seaford: 2,474;

Bethpage: 2,356.

There were 234,516 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 10,411 newly confirmed infections for a 4.84 percent positive daily infection rate.

Thirty-eight more COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus jumped to 3,246 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 91.6 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.1 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 79.1 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 68.9 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Dec. 6, 2,023,014 (2,530 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,794,848 (1,891 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"With a new variant circulating in New York, the best way to stay safe this holiday season is by getting vaccinated and boosted," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "With holiday gatherings just weeks away, you can protect yourself and your loved ones by getting vaccinated and encouraging everyone in your life to do the same."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.