The following is a guest article by Rich Kenny, MMCi, RN, Healthcare Industry Executive Advisor at SAS. Nurses are the backbone of the healthcare delivery system – the 28 million nurses around the world make up 59% of healthcare professionals. If your organization employs nurses, it is a particularly challenging time as the worldwide pandemic has exacerbated a labyrinth of chronic challenges and nursing shortages are raging across the industry as fast and fierce as the California wildfires. Consider this: 17% of nurses are expected to retire within the next ten years (almost a fifth of the workforce). Now, amid the COVID crisis, many countries are reporting a whopping 25-30% of their nurses intend to leave the profession altogether within the next year.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 5 DAYS AGO