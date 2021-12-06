ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TN Dept. of Health director: Omicron will come to Tennessee

WATE
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a virtual media briefing on Monday, Dec....

www.wate.com

Comments / 4

Related
CBS News

Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

Bryce Young has won the 2021 Hesiman Memorial Trophy. Young was presented with college football's top honor Saturday night during a ceremony on ESPN. This is breaking news. Check back for updates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Hill

Supreme Court allows abortion providers to sue over Texas law

The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for abortion providers to pursue a federal lawsuit challenging a restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ruling did not deal directly with the ban’s legality, and Texas's law remains intact for now. Rather, the justices determined...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Dept#Tn Dept

Comments / 0

Community Policy