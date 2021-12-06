ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Registration Opens for Grandi Langhe 2022

By Press Release
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 200 wineries ready to present the new vintages of DOCG and DOC wines of Langhe and Roero in Turin. For the first time Grandi Langhe will welcome wine enthusiasts with a dedicated consumer session. Grandi Langhe 2022 is ready to welcome wine professionals in Turin on January 31...

Prowein 2022 on Course

Preparations in full swing, Online ticket shop open. Messe Düsseldorf relies on proven PROTaction Hygiene Concept. 8 December – — With around three months to go, ProWein in Düsseldorf, Germany will finally open its doors again for the first in-person event in three years. The focus of the entire wine and spirits industry will be on the 13 exhibition halls from March 27 – 29, 2022. With its approximately 5,500 exhibitors – including the international brand leaders, importers and exporters, commercial agents, select vintners and the regional growing regions – ProWein 2022 will once again offer a globally unique range of products.
STARS of France Set for Dec 22

STARS events are celebrations of high-level luxury wines from all over the world, and this time, wine expert and educator Ian Blackburn has SIX top selections and is delivering them to you! A unique opportunity to taste, explore, sip, swirl, and engage with wine educators and leading personalities in the French wine category, featuring Domaine du Banneret, Ladoucette, Château Cantenac, Château Rieussec, Commanderie De Peyrassol, and Domaine Leflaive! Tasting flight or bottles delivered to your door. The Wine Community brings great people together!
50 Great Sparkling Wines of the World 2022 Winners Announced

Wine Pleasures has announced the winners of its 2022 competition, 50 Great Sparkling Wines of the World with Gold and Sivler medals being claimed across over 10 countries. The competition’s organisers highlighted that once again Italy, Portugal and Spain have dominated the medals table.and were pleased to see many exciting bubblies showing real diversity, both geographically and stylistically from Argentina, Chile, France, Moldova, Slovenia and the UK.
French Grapes, Italian Soil: Why Bordeaux-Style Wines From Bolgheri Are Turning Heads

A certain faction of wine drinkers like to state (often emphatically) they drink only old-world wine. It is widely accepted that they mean bottles from France, Italy and Spain made with native grapes and specified growing and aging requirements. In Italy, this statement refers to Barolo and Brunello, two standouts among many excellent Italian regions. Some of those snobs will not taint their palates with products from Bolgheri, claiming that Italian wine made with French grapes lacks character and provenance. But they’re wrong. For a tiny region, Bolgheri has a surprisingly aristocratic provenance and a unique microclimate that brings out...
Baghera/Wines Posts a Successful End to the Season

“The Provenance” Sale – Bourgogne, Bordeaux | Mr Alberto Lee’s Swiss Collection Brings CHF 8.5 Million. The Flagship Lot in the Sale: A Collection of Six Henri Jayer – 2000 Magnums Sold for Nearly CHF 372,000. Geneva, December 6th 2021 – For its final sale of the season on Sunday...
Save the Date – Enoforum USA’s Inaugural 2022 In-Person Event

Winemaking & Production Focused Event May 11 & 12, 2022 in Sonoma County, CA. – Wine Industry Network (WIN) and Vinidea are pleased to announce that Enoforum USA will be held May 11 & 12, 2022 in Santa Rosa, CA at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. ENOFORUM, the largest winemaking &...
Old & Obscure Is New & Cool in Wine Country

As climate change charts new, unpredictable temperature and weather patterns, the pursuit of outstanding wine means turning to lesser-known grape varieties. Old, rare grape varieties are trending in New World wine countries. The reason? That old bugaboo, climate change. Grapes are delicate, and a change in temperature of a few...
How the ‘Bad Boy’ of Bordeaux Is Shaking Up a 300-Year-Old Winery and Its Historic Chateau

Bordeaux is a beloved wine region, but it has a reputation for being a little staid. For an elite property, incentives for radical change are few. Take Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, the revered second-growth producer in the Saint-Julien appellation. Founded in 1720, Ducru is celebrating 300 years of exceptional winemaking with the recent release of its 2020 vintage, decked out with a special commemorative label, to high demand at $239 a bottle. The château has had a level of longevity that is hard to grasp: When the estate was formed, the French Revolution was still nearly 70 years away. “Ducru has historically...
Secret Resistance figure who fought the Nazis and inspired brother’s timeless scent: The incredible story of the real Miss Dior

One day in November 1941, Catherine Dior went to buy a radio in Cannes. The purchase was consequential: two years into World War II, France had fallen under German occupation. General Charles de Gaulle, a leader of the Resistance and future French president, was known to broadcast speeches from London, where he lived in exile. Owning a radio meant being able to listen to his addresses – and more generally to Radio Londres, a station operated from the BBC by members of the Resistance to their supporters in occupied France. In that radio shop, Catherine met Hervé des Charbonneries, an...
Bordeaux: A 6-Hour Drive from Paris and What We Experienced

Boisset Adds Rutherford’s Elizabeth Spencer Winery to Its Family-Owned Collection

Acquisition includes Elizabeth Spencer’s Rutherford destination, wine portfolio and tasting room located in a historic 1872 Post Office building on Rutherford Cross Road. ST. HELENA, CA (December 8th, 2021) – The Boisset family today announces the addition of Elizabeth Spencer Winery in Rutherford in Napa Valley to its collection of wineries and destinations. Boisset’s purchase includes the Elizabeth Spencer wine portfolio of small-production wines from Napa, Sonoma, and Mendocino, and its location on the Rutherford Cross Road, where the historic 1872 Post Office building welcomes guests into a boutique tasting room, outdoor gardens, and studio.
Afternoon Brief, December 8th

Foley Family Wines today announced the acquisition of Chateau St. Jean winery from Treasury Wine Estates…. California wildfires are threatening to upend crop insurance for vineyards as smoke threatens grape production in another record-breaking wildfire year in the U.S. | WIA Expert Editorial by Jack Roudebush, crop insurance expert, HUB International…
100% Cork Survey Reveals That Cork Closures Seal 91 Percent of the World’s Top Wines

Record results based on Wine Spectator’s Top 100 Wines of 2021. – According to a recent survey conducted on behalf of 100% Cork and APCOR (The Portuguese Cork Association), 91 percent of the world’s top wines selected by Wine Spectator in 2021 are sealed with cork closures. The survey also revealed that of the 33 domestic wines selected, 31 were sealed with cork (94 percent), while 60 of the 67 imported wines that made the Wine Spectator list were also sealed with cork closures (89.5 percent).
Vinexposium Starring Australian Wines

The Vinexposium group ramped up a new version of its digital portal Vinexposium Connect to maximise the scope of its physical events. It now provides a greater service to the industry 365 days a year, across the entire globe. In 2022, through a partnership with Wine Australia, the portal will welcome 500 Australian wineries and roll out a series of online masterclasses which highlight Australia’s diverse regions and wine styles.
