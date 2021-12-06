ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Breeze Airways announces non-stop flights from Charleston to two new destinations

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iiq40_0dFPpD6k00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Breeze Airways will offer non-stop service from Charleston to two new destinations beginning in February, bringing the total number of the airline’s destinations to 13.

Beginning February 18, On February 18, Breeze will introduce twice-weekly roundtrips between Charleston International Airport to New York’s Long Island MacArthur International Airport (ISP) operating on Fridays and Mondays.

The airline will also offer a Saturday-only roundtrip flight to Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), beginning on February 19. Fares on both routes will start at $39 one-way.

“Breeze’s business model is to add ‘nice, new nonstop’ flights on routes where only connecting service is offered by other carriers,” David Neeleman, Breeze’s Chairman and CEO said. “We’re excited to introduce Breeze service to South Florida and the New York area, and look forward to adding more routes from Charleston.”

Breeze Airways currently serves the following destinations:

  • Akron/Canton, OH
  • Columbus, OH
  • Hartford, CT
  • Huntsville, AL (back from 2/17)
  • Louisville, KY
  • New Orleans, LA
  • New York/Long Island (2/18)
  • Norfolk, VA
  • Palm Beach (2/19)
  • Pittsburgh, PA
  • Providence, RI
  • Richmond, VA
  • Tampa, FL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

News 2 viewers share their favorite Lowcountry breweries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Ales, lagers, and sours, oh my! Home to more than 30 breweries (and more on the way!), there’s no shortage of places to get your beer fix in the Lowcountry. Today, in honor of National Lager Day, we share News 2 viewers’ top brewery picks in the area. Fam’s Brewing– James Island […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCDMV unveils special commemorative license plate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- In commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) unveiled a special license plate available to motorists. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, the 250th Anniversary Revolutionary War plate will be available to all South Carolina vehicle and motorcycle owners. “The 250 Commission’s mission is […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As 2021 comes to an end, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most popular New Year’s Eve celebrations around Charleston. Here’s where you can ring in 2022 in the Lowcountry: Downtown: Under $100 Forte Jazz Lounge This event features two bands, a dance floor, contests, and a midnight champagne […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy