50 Great Sparkling Wines of the World 2022 Winners Announced

By Press Release
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWine Pleasures has announced the winners of its 2022 competition, 50 Great Sparkling Wines of the World with Gold and Sivler medals being claimed across over 10 countries. The competition’s organisers highlighted that once again Italy,...

Related
winefolly.com

Beyond Champagne: 3 Types of Sparkling Wines To Explore

Champagne is the world’s most famous sparkling wine with its fine bubbles, complex toasty, apple, and nutty aromas. But did you know that there’s more to sparkling wine than just Champagne? Let’s decode secrets on sparkling wine so you can find amazing alternatives, many of equal quality but perhaps lower in price than Champagne.
DRINKS
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Sparkling House Wines for Sparkling Holidays!

Sparkling wine continues its bubbly business boom throughout the world. Over a decade ago, I personally promised those that invested the sparkling wine market would see sparkles in their portfolio. From high-end Champagnes to affordable domestic brands, the market has risen over 30%; and you’re very welcome! You have my email, thanks for your generosity!!
DRINKS
eturbonews.com

The winners of the Strong Earth Awards announced

The winners were selected from students around the world, predominantly from developing countries, and the caliber of entries was extremely high. SUNx Malta and Les Roches, together with Earth Charter International recently announced the winners of the inaugural Strong Earth Awards which were presented at the ShiftIn’ Festival at Les Roches and broadcast to a global audience.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Sticky moments: great sweet wines to savour

Biddenden Late Harvest Ortega, Kent, England 2018 (£122, biddendenvineyards.com) “One-hundred-and-twenty-two pounds for an English wine?” It’s a question that is easy to imagine arising just as a mouthful of said wine is being sprayed to all corners in incredulous rage: “You what mate?” I’m not going to get too distracted by issues of value or fairness here. Suffice to say once you’ve got beyond a certain threshold (roughly £25) there’s very little logic to wine pricing. Above that, it’s not about quality per se, it’s about reputation, scarcity, image. But that doesn’t mean a wine cannot be worth that much to someone. If the wine has something unique about it, and you happen to have the money and inclination to spend on it, then who am I to judge. I will, however, say that I tasted Biddenden’s Kentish dessert wine, made from their speciality grape variety Ortega, before I knew the price, and found it’s combination of fresh tropical and English apple fruit, electric acidity, silk-sheet texture and endless length very special indeed.
DRINKS
#Sparkling Wines#Food Drink#Beverages#Wine Pleasures#Competiton
Baghera/Wines Posts a Successful End to the Season

“The Provenance” Sale – Bourgogne, Bordeaux | Mr Alberto Lee’s Swiss Collection Brings CHF 8.5 Million. The Flagship Lot in the Sale: A Collection of Six Henri Jayer – 2000 Magnums Sold for Nearly CHF 372,000. Geneva, December 6th 2021 – For its final sale of the season on Sunday...
DRINKS
Telegraph

The best champagne and sparkling wines to buy for Christmas 2021

It's that time of year again - time to stock up on the champagne and sparkling wine with which to celebrate the holiday season. For those who tend to be slightly more particular with your choice of bubbles, it's advisable to head to the shops and put in your orders now, to give your delivery time to arrive for upcoming festivities.
DRINKS
Washington Post

Sparkling wine is so much more than champagne. Here are other bubbles to consider.

The bubbles rise steadily through my glass, streaming from the bottom until they fan out on the surface of the wine like fireworks bursting in a raucous celebration. It’s a release — not just of carbon dioxide trapped in the wine but also frustrations pent up inside me. My weariness floats away with each sip, as the bubbles lift my spirits from a sigh to a smile.
DRINKS
cbs19news

Horton Vineyards earns national award for its sparkling wine

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local vineyard is earning national recognition for it's sparkling wine. Horton Vineyards, located in Gordonsville, earned a silver medal in the 2021 Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championship. The competition is based in London and is the largest sparkling wine competition in the...
DRINKS
STARS of France Set for Dec 22

STARS events are celebrations of high-level luxury wines from all over the world, and this time, wine expert and educator Ian Blackburn has SIX top selections and is delivering them to you! A unique opportunity to taste, explore, sip, swirl, and engage with wine educators and leading personalities in the French wine category, featuring Domaine du Banneret, Ladoucette, Château Cantenac, Château Rieussec, Commanderie De Peyrassol, and Domaine Leflaive! Tasting flight or bottles delivered to your door. The Wine Community brings great people together!
DRINKS
Vinexposium Starring Australian Wines

The Vinexposium group ramped up a new version of its digital portal Vinexposium Connect to maximise the scope of its physical events. It now provides a greater service to the industry 365 days a year, across the entire globe. In 2022, through a partnership with Wine Australia, the portal will welcome 500 Australian wineries and roll out a series of online masterclasses which highlight Australia’s diverse regions and wine styles.
LIFESTYLE
Save the Date – Enoforum USA’s Inaugural 2022 In-Person Event

Winemaking & Production Focused Event May 11 & 12, 2022 in Sonoma County, CA. – Wine Industry Network (WIN) and Vinidea are pleased to announce that Enoforum USA will be held May 11 & 12, 2022 in Santa Rosa, CA at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. ENOFORUM, the largest winemaking &...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Time Out Global

Three great cheese-and-wine events in London this December

Cheese and wine go together like coronavirus and lockdown. Name a more iconic duo. And since Christmas is a time for feasting, boozing and spreading good cheer – not the Omicron variant – there are plenty of excellent tasting events happening in London at this time of year.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fatherly

5 Great Port Wines to Enjoy This Holiday Season

Port wine is synonymous with the holidays in England — the perfect fireside sipper after a soul-filling roast. So how did a fortified wine for the Douro Valley in Portugal become an English obsession? During their wars with France in the early 1700s, the British were forced to forgo claret from Bordeaux, and as a replacement started importing a sweet red wine from the town of Oporto (from whence Port gets its name), which was stabilized with the addition of brandy to keep it from spoiling in transit.
DRINKS
Winesellers, Ltd. Appointed as Exclusive USA Importer of OTU Estate Wines

Award-winning importer Winesellers, Ltd. announces the partnership as the exclusive USA importer for OTU Estate Wines. OTU Estate, which now produces Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Rosé and Pinot Gris with Hawkes Bay Chardonnay complimenting the range, is located directly south of Marlborough, in the Awatere Valley; the coolest and driest of Marlborough’s three sub-regions. Situated at the edge of the ocean where exposed cliffs and untamed coastline meets the OTU Estate vineyard blocks, the growing season this far south is longer, with high sunshine hours and extended ripening, allowing for a perfect balance of intense flavour, delicious acidity and ideal ripeness at harvest.
ECONOMY
Old & Obscure Is New & Cool in Wine Country

As climate change charts new, unpredictable temperature and weather patterns, the pursuit of outstanding wine means turning to lesser-known grape varieties. Old, rare grape varieties are trending in New World wine countries. The reason? That old bugaboo, climate change. Grapes are delicate, and a change in temperature of a few...
DRINKS
Registration Opens for Grandi Langhe 2022

Over 200 wineries ready to present the new vintages of DOCG and DOC wines of Langhe and Roero in Turin. For the first time Grandi Langhe will welcome wine enthusiasts with a dedicated consumer session. Grandi Langhe 2022 is ready to welcome wine professionals in Turin on January 31 and...
DRINKS
100% Cork Survey Reveals That Cork Closures Seal 91 Percent of the World’s Top Wines

Record results based on Wine Spectator’s Top 100 Wines of 2021. – According to a recent survey conducted on behalf of 100% Cork and APCOR (The Portuguese Cork Association), 91 percent of the world’s top wines selected by Wine Spectator in 2021 are sealed with cork closures. The survey also revealed that of the 33 domestic wines selected, 31 were sealed with cork (94 percent), while 60 of the 67 imported wines that made the Wine Spectator list were also sealed with cork closures (89.5 percent).
DRINKS

