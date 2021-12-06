ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

SARTA closing Massillon Transit Center

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 6 days ago
The Stark Area Regional Transit Authority (SARTA) announced it will be closing its Massillon Transit Center and moving to a new location for its bus exchange.

SARTA announced the Massillon Transit Center on Erie Street will close permanently on Dec. 17.

All ticket and pass sales, as well as access to the transit center's facilities, will end at the close of business on Dec. 17.

SARTA said routes that use the Massillon Transit Center will continue picking up and dropping off passengers at the center through the end of business on Dec. 24.

Then, beginning Dec. 27, all routes will use the transit exchange location at 227 Tommy Henrich Dr. NW.

SARTA's other three transit centers—in Belden Village, Downtown Canton and Alliance—will still sell tickets and passes.

