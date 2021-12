Clemson Extension agents provide updates in the The South Carolina Grower this week about the status of various crops being produced throughout the state. Rob Last reports, “Pest and disease activity in the area remain low with overall good development of crops. Strawberries continue to develop well with very few issues. Given the misty mornings we are seeing, disease pressures may begin to pick up. Remember to keep scouting regularly.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO