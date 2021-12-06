Oakland County hosting free mental health counseling events

Oakland County announced it would be hosting free mental health counseling and resource events this week following the deadly Oxford High School shooting that occurred on Nov. 30.

According to a press release, the Oakland Cares Mental Health Counseling & Resource Events will have on-site counseling, pastoral guidance and other resources Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

The locations and dates/times are as follows:

They will take place from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Legacy Center, 925 N. Lapeer Rd. in Oxford; 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 at Welcome Missionary Baptist Church at 143 Oneida St. in Pontiac; and 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Southfield Pavilion, 26000 Evergreen Rd. in Southfield.

“We will deploy every resource at our disposal to give this community what it needs to heal. But make no mistake, there are no students, faculty and staff who were left unscathed in this tragedy,” said Oakland County Executive David Coulter in a press release. “There were more than 1,700 students at Oxford High School who were forced to flee the violence and that is a trauma that isn’t easily erased for students, their families and the larger community.”

More information can be found here.

