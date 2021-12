A 41-year-old woman accused of embezzling from a string of former employers in Alabama has been sentenced to prison. Prosecutors said Tiffany Culliver Franklin embezzled $202,000 from a bank where she worked as a vault teller and, after she was fired, became a bookkeeper at a middle school where she is accused of stealing $13,000 — including funds from classroom teachers. Both times the money was reportedly used to gamble at casinos.

