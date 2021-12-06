ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon investing in 274 renewable energy projects globally, including solar projects in Arizona

By Featured News
roselawgroupreporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon announced 18 new utility-scale wind and solar energy projects across the U.S., Finland, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the U.K., totaling 5.6 gigawatts (GW) of procured capacity to date in 2021. Amazon now has 274 renewable energy projects globally and...

