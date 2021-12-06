North Texas COVID Patient Gets Motorcycle Escort Home After Being Released From Hospital

A missing children’s hospital worker was last seen on a bus home after withdrawing money from a cashpoint, police have said.Petra Srncova, 32, a senior nurse assistant at Evelina London Children’s Hospital, has been missing since November 28.She is thought to have left work at about 7.45pm that Sunday and withdrew the money before getting on a bus towards Elephant and Castle, south London.A Metropolitan Police spokesman said Ms Srncova changed to another bus, travelling towards her home in Camberwell south London, and was last seen at about 8.22pm.She is believed to have been wearing a green coat and...
Comments / 0