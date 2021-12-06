ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

David Martindale goes to the top with frustrations about refereeing decisions

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPfUf_0dFPmlX100

Frustrated Davie Martindale revealed he emailed Scottish referees chief Crawford Allan last week to highlight his concern at some of the decisions he feels are going against Livingston

The Lions boss is becoming exasperated at the lack of exposure some incidents involving his team are getting, so has taken it upon himself to contact Allan directly.

Martindale was particularly irked by a couple of big calls in his side’s 2-0 defeat at Aberdeen last Wednesday.

Speaking on Monday at his media briefing ahead of Wednesday’s home match against Hibernian, he said: “I sent Crawford an email about the Aberdeen game, showing him the footage from the game.

“Crawford was on holiday but (deputy head of refereeing) Tom Murphy got back to me and said he had spoken to the officials and they had taken it on board, and he asked if I wanted a phone call to explain it all.

“I would rather just highlight it higher up the food chain so it filters down to the referees, linesmen and fourth officials because it’s the only way it’s going to get better.”

Martindale then let rip at the officials on Sunday after he felt a dodgy offside call cost his side the chance of a late equaliser against Hearts.

He reiterated his frustration on Monday, explaining that he feels his side are getting a raw deal when it comes to key decisions.

Martindale said: “I’m still upset and still frustrated after the Hearts game. I think it’s just an accumulation of decisions. Every point’s a prisoner and game-changing moments are going against us.

“It happened to us on Wednesday night and I think I was probably aggravated and frustrated that the Kyogo incident (his dubious goal for Celtic against Hearts on Thursday) was all over the media. I don’t mean anything bad against the media or against Celtic or Hearts but a blatant offside goal against Livingston just gets brushed under the carpet and nobody talks about it.

“Then you fall into Sunday’s game where your striker has a great chance of getting a shot off at goal in the last minute of the game and the linesman flags for offside when he’s looking along the same line as everybody else.

“I just feel as a smaller club, you don’t get the big decisions going your way. It seems to be every time a Livingston player tackles, it’s a yellow card but when there’s a role reversal, it’s a talking to or it just gets played on.

“I’m not blaming officials but we need to get better at what we do because there’s a lot at stake. The sooner we get VAR the better. We need that to help the officials.”

Livingston have not won any of their last six matches as they prepare to face a Hibs side who have won only one of their last eight league games. Martindale is not reading anything into the recent form of either team.

Martindale said: “Is recent form for either team going to make any difference in this game? I don’t think it is. Momentum helps slightly when you’re on a good run, but not many teams in the Premiership can get on these runs because they’ve not got the budgets.

“Rangers, Celtic, maybe Hearts and Aberdeen, and potentially Hibs at points, can go on half-decent runs but the rest of us are all losing, drawing, winning, losing. You can look into form slightly but you’re only 90 minutes away from form potentially changing.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

David Martindale questions Rangers fans for throwing snowballs at Max Stryjek

David Martindale questioned the mentality of Rangers fans who held up the start of the second half by pelting Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek with snowballs. The Lions manager, whose side lost 3-1 to the champions, walked onto the pitch to stand with his players and plead with the visiting support to stop throwing snow – which had built up in front of the advertising boards – onto the artificial pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referees#Rangers#Uk#Scottish#Aberdeen#Kyogo#Celtic
BBC

Livingston: Are David Martindale's side facing the end of their three-year Premiership stay?

Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena Date: Sunday, 5 December Time: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen live on Sportsound and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app. When David Martindale declared he knew "for a fact we won't get relegated" after Livingston's three opening Scottish Premiership defeats, you could only admire his confidence while wondering if it was a hostage to fortune.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

David Martindale senses Robbie Neilson mind games ahead of Hearts clash

Livingston manager David Martindale enjoyed hearing Robbie Neilson saying their stadium was a difficult place to go. But Martindale also feels the Hearts boss was indulging in mind games ahead of Sunday’s cinch Premiership meeting. Neilson warned his players to be ready for a different game after coming close to...
SOCCER
The Independent

David Moyes frustrated after West Ham goal ruled out by VAR check in Brighton draw

David Moyes was left frustrated by a VAR call after West Ham were pegged back to a 1-1 draw by bogey team BrightonThe Hammers led through a Tomas Soucek header but had a second goal disallowed for offside against Michail Antonio following a goalmouth scramble.After a lengthy review VAR Jarred Gillett decided the ball had brushed Antonio’s ankle on the goal-line after Craig Dawson bundled it goalwards via the legs of Brighton defender Shane Duffy.Hammers boss Moyes said: “I didn’t think we played well but we made enough chances to probably nick the game, but a draw was a fair...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Jude Bellingham fined €40,000 over comments about referee Felix Zwayer

Jude Bellingham has been fined €40,000 for his comments about referee Felix Zwayer following Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 loss against Bayern Munich last weekend. Following the defeat, in which Bayern were awarded a controversial penalty for handball after a VAR check, Bellingham said: “You give a referee, that has match fixed before, the biggest game in Germany, what do you expect?
SOCCER
SPORTbible

10-Minute Compilation Of All Of The Bad Refereeing Decisions In Manchester United Vs Arsenal In 2004

Manchester United's 2-0 win over Arsenal in October 2004 is one of the most memorable games in Premier League history. United ended the Gunners' unprecedented 49-game unbeaten run at Old Trafford but the fixture, which coined the term "Battle of the Buffet" - more on that later - was shrouded in controversy due to a slew of horrendous refereeing decisions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Young Boys coach David Wagner frustrated with Man Utd draw

Young Boys coach David Wagner says his players can be proud of their Champions League campaign. Their 1-1 draw at Manchester United ends their run in Europe. Former Huddersfield boss Wagner was frustrated they did not take more from Wednesday's trip to Old Trafford. "We know where we've come from,"...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Celtic’s Complaint about Referee Chief Crawford Allan will fall on deaf ears

Celtic have lodged a formal complaint with the Scottish FA after the intervention on BBC Radio Scotland last weekend from Referee Chief Crawford Allan into the Hearts hysteria surrounding a tight offside decision that was too tight for Sky Sports with all their cameras to call and the decision by referee Bobby Madden to restart the game after blowing up for an injury to Jota with a drop ball in the middle of the park for Celtic rather than Hearts.
SOCCER
bjjheroes.com

BJJ Study, Deciding Factors In Winning a Referee Decision 2.0

Back in the Spring of 2018 (check here), we ran the data on two years worth of referee decisions at the black belt level of the IBJJF World Championships. Although with a few interesting findings, the data pool from that report was too small to outline substantial conclusions. For that reason, and as we have just kick-started the 2021 Worlds, BJJ Heroes decided to revisit this topic. This time we doubled the data supply by extracting the information from 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 World Championships, adding 2016 and 2019 to the previous report.
COMBAT SPORTS
newschain

Gary McSheffrey lauds Doncaster “togetherness” after huge win over Shrewsbury

Caretaker boss Gary McSheffrey hailed the togetherness of his Doncaster side as they fought for a vital 1-0 win against Shrewsbury in their battle to avoid the drop. Joseph Olowu headed in the only goal of the game 11 minutes from time to see Rovers rise off the foot of League One and claw the margin to safety and the Shrews back to just three points.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
107K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy