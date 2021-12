Bitcoin was created in 2009 by a single or group of individuals who, signing with the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto, they have always chosen to remain anonymous. An aura of mystery that staggered in 2016 when the Australian computer scientist Craig Wright published a post on his blog in which he somehow implied that he was the one who made the protocol and, therefore, that he was the real Satoshi Nakamoto.

