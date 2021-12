The NBA player and singer brought their girls along for a sweet family-focused new ad for SKIMs, showing off different colors of the same outfit. For plenty of families, there’s nothing quite like relaxing in the colder months in comfy clothes with family. Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert both showed off some of SKIMs “Cozy” collection with their daughters Junie, 5, and Rue, 1. The family were featured prominently in the new ad, which launched on Friday, December 3.

